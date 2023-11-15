Pokemon TCG player reveals disgusting fate of Charmander card

One Pokemon TCG card has suffered a terrible fate, as revealed by one player online, who has shown a Charmander forever trapped on the floor.

While some Pokemon cards are expensive, with many rare Pokemon TCG cards are worth a lot of money on the second-hand market. However, this isn’t true for 99.9% of the cards, which are doomed to spend eternity abandoned in binders and folders, never to be played.

There are some people who have found a use for their old Pokemon TCG cards. While some will pass them on to their younger family members, others will give them to game stores, granting new players access to cards to help them build their first Pokemon TCG decks.

Not all Pokemon TCG cards are given a second chance at life; many are destroyed or tossed in the trash. At least one Charmander Pokemon TCG card will live forever, but in a horrific half-life that shouldn’t be wished on anyone.

One Charmander Pokemon TCG card has been fossilized on a basement floor

A user on the PokemonTCG Reddit has shared a grotesque video of the fate of a Charmander card, which has become encrusted to their friend’s floor, likely due to moisture and cold temperature coating it to the ground.

“Just need to carve a chunk out of the ground and ship it off to be graded,” one user joked, while another said, “That’s in better nick than my Charizard back in the day.”

“Pokémon card fossils. Very rare,” said one user, who was one of many to compare it to Pokemon fossils, while another pointed out that “We have finally uncovered the secret to terastalization!”

Eagle-eyed Pokemon TCG fans quickly noticed that the Charmander card has the Electric-type symbol, which might suggest this video is a forgery. The explanation is that this card came from the EX Crystal Guardians set, featuring Delta Pokemon with different types than normal.

It’s a shame if the Charmander card has been entombed in a random basement, never to be removed or played in a game of the Pokemon TCG. At least it has achieved some level of immortality, as players worldwide get to see the crime documentary-style footage of its body sealed within the floor.