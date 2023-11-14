One Pokemon TCG player pulled well-timed secret rare

There’s nothing like pulling a rare card when you’re feeling blue, as this Pokemon TCG player discovered when he pulled a secret rare waifu card.

One Pokemon TCG player was having a pretty bad day when he pulled a bright, shiny secret rare card out of his Pokemon TCG: Scarlet & Violet base set and instantly cheered him and the community up.

To a Pokemon TCG player, few things can cheer you up like the treat of new cards when you’re feeling blue. This Pokemon player experienced just that after opening a pack of Scarlet & Violet cards and being blessed by the Pokegods when he found a full art secret rare waifu card.

Pokemon TCG player pulls secret rare full art Miriam supporter card after buying “on a whim”

The secret rare Miriam supporter card allows the player to shuffle cards from their discard pile back into their deck, and then draw 3 cards. The useful effect and beautiful art together make it one of the best, rarest, and most expensive cards in the set.

Another Redditor, ToAllAGoodNight commented: “The art style is so unique, confident and colorful it really sets itself apart from other trainer cards.”.The Tokyo based artist behind the cards, Akira Komoyama has been illustrating since the Call of Legends set and has created beautiful art for a number of the recently released Paradox Rift cards including Gholdengo.

User motivatedeveryday was quick to share his support for the previously disheartened player and said “I hope this brought you some happiness for this sad day. Take care.”