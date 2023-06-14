Pokemon TCG fans love this “next level” Mew card with rising sun effect

Pokemon TCG fans are in love with Mew’s new Special Art Rare card in the Pokemon Card 151 subset, which depicts a stunning sunrise scene.

With Pokemon Scarlet & Violet releasing on the Nintendo Switch in November of 2022, the Trading Card Game has also officially moved into its Scarlet & Violet Era.

Despite an early focus on Generation 9 Pokemon, The Pokemon Company also announced a special TCG subset called Pokemon 151 — which focuses on the original 151 Pokemon from Gen 1’s Kanto region.

Now, fans have gotten a better look at some of the cards present in the Pokemon 151 subset, including a stunning Mew Special Art Rare card that bathes the Mythical Pokemon in the rising sun.

Pokemon TCG fans wowed by Mew TCG card

Footage of this new Mew SAR card came from the Pokemon Deals Community Twitter account, which showed a demonstration of the card’s holographic effect in action.

As shown in the video, if you tilt the holo card in just the right way, you can actually emphasize the rising sun’s brightness as it peeks behind a house.

The Pokemon TCG has a history of making some incredibly beautiful card art, but fans were very impressed with what the artists managed to do with this new Mew SAR card.

“Bro this is some next level holo foil stuff right here. I like that,” said Twitter user Benini_N.

Other fans guessed that this effect alone would probably inflate the price of the card to astronomical proportions. “People gonna be like the sun rises and sets when you tilt the card. Tack on another +$200 in value for that,” said another fan.

While it’s still too early to tell, this Pokemon 151 Mew SAR card could very well end up being one of the most valuable cards from the Scarlet & Violet series.