Pokemon TCG fans love new Shiny Mew ex card from Paldean Fates expansion

Pokemon TCG fans are head over heels for the new Shiny Mew ex card that will arrive as part of the upcoming Paldean Fates expansion.

Pokemon officially announced the next English expansion for the TCG will be Scarlet & Violet Pealdean Fates, will will be released in the West on January 26, 2024.

The Paldean Fates set will feature over 240 cards, with over 100 of those cards featuring Shiny Pokemon. While not every Shiny card art has been a winner among fans, it seems there are plenty of diamonds in the rough.

One of those diamonds seems to be the newly revealed Shiny Mew ex card which Pokemon teased along with five other cards in a new preview event.

Pokemon TCG fans head over heels for Shiny Mew ex card

The tease came by way of the official Pokemon TCG X account, which shared a link to a preview page and the full art of Shiny Mew ex.

Shiny Mew ex features a chibi, painterly-esque art style with Mew floating in the sky above other Gen 1 Pokemon like Diglett, Ratata, Oddish, Poliwag, and Bellsprout.

Alongside this new Mew card, the preview showed off Shiny Gardevoir ex, Shiny Paldean Clodsire ex, the Moonlit Hill Trainer card, and the Technical Machine: Crisis Punch Trainer card.

However, the clear star of the preview was Shiny Mew ex, with many of the replies praising the adorable artwork by illustrator USGMEN.

“WILL BE GETTING THIS ONE” said one trainer, while another fan called Shiny Mew ex their personal “chase card.”

Shiny Mew ex’s abilities are also quite interesting. Its ‘Restart’ ability allows players to draw cards until there are at least three cards in hand, once per turn.

It also comes with the 3 Normal Power move Genome Hacking, which allows trainers to choose one of the opponent’s Active Pokemon’s attacks and use it for themselves.

Trainers won’t have to wait much longer for Paldean Fates to launch in the West. With any luck, plenty of players will be able to pull Shiny Mew ex for themselves.