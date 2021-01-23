 Pokemon Sword & Shield player has instant regret after unluckiest Shiny fail ever - Dexerto
Pokemon Sword & Shield player has instant regret after unluckiest Shiny fail ever

Published: 23/Jan/2021 0:32

by Brent Koepp
Pokemon Sword & Shield

A Pokemon Sword & Shield fan had the community reeling after uploading a video of their mistake that cost them a Shiny Metagross in the Nintendo Switch title.

Ever since its introduction into the franchise in Gen II, Shiny Pokemon have had Trainers spending each generation trying to hunt down the incredibly rare variants.

A Sword & Shield player went viral online after making a classic mistake which led to them missing out on catching a highly sought after version of Metagross.

While not a Legendary, Metagross is still one of the most rare ‘mon to catch in Shiny form.

Pokemon Sword & Shield player’s unlucky Shiny encounter

In most cases, using a Master Ball is only reserved for incredibly rare Mythical Pokemon. However some ‘mon fall into a gray space of what the community call ‘pseudo-Legendaries’ such as Gen III Steel type Metagross. 

A Sword & Shield player fell into this dilemma in the Gen 8 title when they stumbled upon a Shiny Metagross while doing a Raid. Fan ‘Cleffa-on-a-laptop’ uploaded a video of their encounter to the r/PokemonSwordAndShield subreddit, and exclaimed “I think my soul just died…”

The clip shows the player debating which item to use to catch the monster, before settling on an Ultra Ball which resulted in the ‘mon breaking out and running away. 

I think my soul just died… (My bad for the horrible video quality.) from PokemonSwordAndShield

The community felt the Trainer’s pain, such as one user who wrote, “Mate, Metagross’s catch rate is just as low as a Legendary. Nobody would’ve blamed you for biting the bullet and throwing a Master Ball.” 

Responding, the Sword & Shield player said they had instant regret. “I should of done it. I should have. I had a master ball with me too. Im probably going to regret my decision for the rest of eternity.”

Screenshot of Pokemon players reacting to Sword & Shield Metagross fail.

Many fellow fans agreed a Master Ball should have been used. But in all fairness, it’s also understandable while in the heart of a moment, a player would opt out for a regular Pokeball as Metagross isn’t technically in a Legendary category.

If nothing else, the tragic situation is a good example of how even some non-Legendaries are worthy of using the rare item on. Luckily, several fans offered the user a Shiny version of the Pokemon, softening the blow of the epic mishap. 

Valorant

Riot reveals new plans for stopping Valorant toxicity by targeting ranked

Published: 23/Jan/2021 0:32

by Andrew Amos
Share

Riot’s battle with toxic Valorant players is only continuing, but the developer might have the solution once and for all. They’re looking at banning players from playing ranked if they have chat restrictions, among other potential fixes.

In Valorant, having good comms can be the difference between winning and losing. It makes the game infinitely more difficult when you have teammates going at each other’s throats, hurling out abuse.

While there are restrictions ⁠— with bans for toxic behavior in text and voice chat ⁠— they aren’t enough. This is especially prevalent against women and girls, who often face a raft of sexist toxicity when they open their mic.

Toxicity is a big problem in Valorant, and Riot are pledging to fix it.

Chat-banned Valorant players won’t be able to play ranked

Now, Riot are starting to put new systems in place to stem the abuse. Senior Producer Ian ‘BrightEyez’ Fielding promised as much, stating the developers are actively working on new technology to crack down on these abusive players.

One such way they’ll do so is by banning toxic players from playing ranked if they have an active chat restriction. They expect this system to be up and running in the next “two to three patches.”

“We will be preventing players who have been penalized with chat and voice restrictions from playing ranked in the next two to three patches. We are actively working on the tech, it’s taking a little bit longer than anticipated, but we are committed to building it,” he said on Reddit.

“While we don’t want to make it a requirement that you have to use voice comms in rank…we do understand that having players who have already proven they can be highly disruptive with active restrictions in your rank games feels unfair, and we want to prevent that from happening.”

More Valorant toxicity measures coming in Episode 2

This is only the beginning of Riot’s latest crackdown on toxic Valorant players. Fielding added that the devs have plans “to reduce disruptive behavior and make our penalty systems more robust.”

This includes the recent introduction of an AFK penalty in Episode 2. However, more announcements will be dropped in the coming months about how they’ll further combat toxicity.