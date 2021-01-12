Pokemon Sword & Shield player goes viral for luckiest Max Raid Shiny ever

Not only was the Gen VII monster a Shiny, it also had perfectly maxed out IVs. While catching the variant in the mode has a 1 out of 100 chance with a Shiny Charm, the combination of having perfect stats is insanely rare.
Putting just how crazy the odds are into perspective, the lucky player explained, “There’s actually 32 possible IVs since 0 is also a possible draw. This brings the chances of this to 1/32 for each random IV, meaning the odds of this magnificent beast is 1/102400, or a 0.00098%! Unreal!”
This isn’t the first time a Sword & Shield Trainer has found themselves insanely lucky in the Gen 8 RPG. In December, a player managed to hatch two Shiny Koffing back to back from eggs – which has odds of 1 out of 512!
While The Crown Tundra’s Dynamax Adventures mode has made Shiny hunting the easiest that it’s ever been, the fan’s luck of also getting perfect IV stats with 0.00098% odds is incredibly impressive, to say the least.
With Sigma being nerfed like this, it will be interesting to see if his meta dominance continues, given the fact that being able to rapidly redeploy the barrier was such a big part of his kit.
Elsewhere, Wrecking Ball is seeing his personal shields gained decreased from 100 HP to 75 HP per person, which should decrease his effectiveness and make him slightly more vulnerable.
Ashe is also seeing a nerf with her damage when aiming down sights decreased from 80 to 75, however, her ADS recovery time is reduced, so the devs are trying to compensate for lowing her damage.
The Kanezaka Challenge runs until January 25 to be sure to check it out and unlock those rewards.
Full patch notes:
NEW MAP: KANEZAKA
Kanezaka , nestled beside Hanamura, is our newest Free-For-All Map!
Fight for your life in a thrilling battlefield of alleyways, ancient stone, towering steel, and cat cafes. Shatter your enemy’s dreams in the pottery shop, deliver beatdowns in the Tora no Sumika nightclub, or rise above the competition in the tower at the center of the city.
KANEZAKA CHALLENGE
Celebrate the release of Overwatch’s newest map with the Kanezaka Challenge! Through January 25, earn limited-time rewards, including the new Kyōgisha Hanzo skin, by winning games and watching Overwatch on Twitch.
Added Detached Timecode UI option to Replay Viewer
HERO UPDATES
Ashe
The Viper
Aim-down-sights damage reduced from 80 to 75
Aim-down-sights recovery time reduced from 0.7 to 0.65 seconds
Developer Comments: Ashe being able to eliminate 200 health enemy heroes with one headshot while assisted by 30% damage boost became too dominant, especially when combined with the other improvements to her weapon. We are lowering the maximum damage but also the shot recovery time to keep her overall damage output relatively the same.
Hanzo
Storm Arrows
Shot recovery time reduced from 0.3 to 0.25 seconds
Developer Comments: This rate of fire change improves the feel and effectiveness of the Storm Arrows ability and though small, adds up over the course of firing 5 arrows.
Sigma
Experimental Barrier
Redeploy cooldown increased from 1 to 2.5 seconds
Developer Comments: We’re increasing the cooldown of Sigma’s barrier to require a higher commitment to its placement and open up additional opportunities for counterplay.
Wrecking Ball
Adaptive Shield
Shield per target reduced from 100 to 75
Developer Comments: Wrecking Ball’s high mobility and potential for massive shield health have left him a bit too survivable after the overall damage and crowd control in the game have been tuned down. We are reducing the amount of additional shields he generates per target though the base 100 shields from the ability remains unchanged.
BUG FIXES
General
Fixed a bug that caused the flex role rewards banner to not display immediately
Fixed a bug with the end of round screen for Deathmatch that would exclude players who left when the match ends
Fixed a bug that caused achievement categories in the career profile to become misaligned when setting the filter to “locked”
Fixed a bug that caused jump landing sounds to not playback properly
Fixed a bug with long spray names overlapping with UI elements
[XBOX-Only] Fixed a bug that caused an indefinite loading icon on the Social menu if your friends list is empty
[PC-Only] Fixed a bug that caused the mouse cursor to remain focused on the game client while in windowed or windowed fullscreen mode
Heroes
Doomfist
Fixed a bug with the “One Punch” highlight intro that would cause it to clip into the ground on certain maps
Genji
Fixed a bug with the Genji Contenders skin portrait not appearing properly
Junkrat
Fixed a bug with the Unwrap emote animation not displaying properly when rotating the camera around during its duration