 Pokemon Sword & Shield player goes viral for "luckiest" egg hatch ever - Dexerto
Pokemon Sword & Shield player goes viral for “luckiest” egg hatch ever

Published: 8/Dec/2020 0:54

by Brent Koepp
The Pokemon Sword & Shield community was left stunned after a player uploaded a video of what many fans are calling one of the luckiest egg hatches of all time. 

The Pokemon franchise’s eighth generation made its debut in November 2019 with the release of Sword & Shield on the Nintendo Switch. The popular RPG introduced fans to the Galar region for the very first time.

A fan using the game’s Nursery feature won the lottery when they managed to get two incredible rare egg hatches back to back. The Trainer’s mind-blowing luck had fellow players floored.

A Sword & Shield player had the best egg hatch ever.

Pokemon Sword & Shield player gets best egg hatch ever

The Nursery and its Breeding feature was first introduced in the Gen II titles, Gold & Silver, in 1999. Now, a Sword & Shield Trainer using the mechanic to Shiny hunt got an egg hatch that defies the odds.

Player ‘TearfulHarlot‘ uploaded a video of their incredible luck to the r/PokemonSwordAndShield subreddit on December 7, and exclaimed, “2 Shinies back to back!!!!”

The clip shows the fan hatching an incredible Shiny Koffing. More astonishing is that a second later, the user’s second egg breaks open to reveal yet another Shiny Koffing.

2 Shinies back to back!!!! from PokemonSwordAndShield

Tearful explained in the comments that they had hatched around 600 eggs, which took them roughly eight hours. While the first Shiny was inevitable given the total amount of eggs, the second one had a roughly 1 out 512 chance to happen again – making this all the more impressive.

The Pokemon community was blown away by the user’s luck, such as one fan who wrote, “This is the luckiest thing I’ve ever seen in the history of the game.” Another player said, “And I haven’t even gotten one” – which many Trainers can relate to. One fan even joked, “Pick me numbers for the lotto right now.”

Players were stunned at the Trainer’s insane breeding luck.

As far as how the player is able to stand hatching that many eggs back to back, they went on to explain how they creatively make the time go by: “I just watch movies and shows while doing it so it wasn’t the fastest you could pump out eggs.”

While many can only dream of getting a single Shiny, the fan is a good example of the dedication some go to get their hands on insanely rare ‘mon. And sometimes, the game rewards their hard work in the most incredibly way.

Overwatch players discover how terrifying Ana is with a jetpack

Published: 7/Dec/2020 23:06

by Bill Cooney
Thankfully, Ana lacks the ability to fly in Overwatch, because we now know if she could, it would be absolutely horrifying.

Blizzard doesn’t have a Support hero in Overwatch that’s fully capable of flight… Yet. Yes, Mercy gets close, but she still needs something to float towards, she can’t fly around on her own.

As far as healers come, Ana is at the bottom of the list when it comes to mobility, with no movement abilities to speak of (even Zen’s ultimate makes him a little faster).

Sensing this injustice, Overwatch workshop guru ‘andygmb’ decided to see how it would play if Ana could fly around, similar to her daughter Pharah.

I gave Ana a Jetpack in the Overwatch Workshop. from Overwatch

To be fair, it could be the fact that Andy decided to test out Ana’s new ability with an entire swarm of the hero carpet-bombing their way through Volskaya, which would send anyone running for cover.

Just like Pharah, there’s a bar indicating how much longer you can fly around for, because you can’t just float forever, that would just be ridiculous.

“Something about a fleet of Ana’s tossing nades from above is terrifying,” Reddit user Frozewind said in the comments, and we would have to be inclined to agree.

On Twitter, Jupit compared andy’s clip to an AC-130 gunship, a plane used by the U.S. military, and one of the most memorable killstreak rewards from Call of Duty.

The ability to fly would, obviously, make it much easier for Ana to flank, and reach areas she otherwise wouldn’t be able to. It would also make it much easier to heal teammates since you could just rise above any obstacles. Sleeping enemies would also become much easier, as it’s a bit tougher to dodge the dart when it’s coming from a higher angle.

Thankfully, we probably don’t have to worry about the grandma of Overwatch taking flight anytime soon, now or in 2 — whenever it comes out. If anything, Blizzard is more likely to just give us brand a new Support hero who can fly to join Echo and Pharah above everyone else, before they’d give Ana a hilarious buff like this.