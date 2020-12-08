Pokemon Sword & Shield player goes viral for "luckiest" egg hatch ever - Dexerto

The Pokemon Sword & Shield community was left stunned after a player uploaded a video of what many fans are calling one of the luckiest egg hatches of all time.

The Pokemon franchise’s eighth generation made its debut in November 2019 with the release of Sword & Shield on the Nintendo Switch. The popular RPG introduced fans to the Galar region for the very first time.

A fan using the game’s Nursery feature won the lottery when they managed to get two incredible rare egg hatches back to back. The Trainer’s mind-blowing luck had fellow players floored.

Pokemon Sword & Shield player gets best egg hatch ever

The Nursery and its Breeding feature was first introduced in the Gen II titles, Gold & Silver, in 1999. Now, a Sword & Shield Trainer using the mechanic to Shiny hunt got an egg hatch that defies the odds.

Player ‘TearfulHarlot‘ uploaded a video of their incredible luck to the r/PokemonSwordAndShield subreddit on December 7, and exclaimed, “2 Shinies back to back!!!!”

The clip shows the fan hatching an incredible Shiny Koffing. More astonishing is that a second later, the user’s second egg breaks open to reveal yet another Shiny Koffing.

Tearful explained in the comments that they had hatched around 600 eggs, which took them roughly eight hours. While the first Shiny was inevitable given the total amount of eggs, the second one had a roughly 1 out 512 chance to happen again – making this all the more impressive.

The Pokemon community was blown away by the user’s luck, such as one fan who wrote, “This is the luckiest thing I’ve ever seen in the history of the game.” Another player said, “And I haven’t even gotten one” – which many Trainers can relate to. One fan even joked, “Pick me numbers for the lotto right now.”

As far as how the player is able to stand hatching that many eggs back to back, they went on to explain how they creatively make the time go by: “I just watch movies and shows while doing it so it wasn’t the fastest you could pump out eggs.”

While many can only dream of getting a single Shiny, the fan is a good example of the dedication some go to get their hands on insanely rare ‘mon. And sometimes, the game rewards their hard work in the most incredibly way.