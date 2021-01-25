Pokemon Sword & Shield Max Raid Battles species have changed again

Pokemon Sword & Shield’s Max Raid Battles have been reverted back to the Normal and Dragon-type event, following the conclusion of the special Christmas event that ended on January 24.

There was a host of interesting news surrounding Pokemon Sword & Shield last week. From The Pokemon Company announcing a new ban wave against the modification save data to the addition of Shiny Tauros into Raid Battles, it’s fair to say it was quite an eventful week.

The question is, did you manage to catch a Shiny Tauros? With a drop rate of just 2%, players had to get extremely lucky to get their hands on the Rare Pokemon. If not, there’s no need to worry as a new event is starting today for Max Raid Battles.

With the Christmas event reaching its conclusion, Game Freak has reverted the Max Raid Battle and changed up the Pokemon that we can expect to encounter.

Dragon and Normal-type Max Raid Battle event returns

As reported by Serebii, following the Christmas event that ended on January 24, Game Freak has decided to revert Max Raid Battles back to the Normal and Dragon-type event. Although the conclusion of the limited-time event will be disappointing for some players, new Pokemon will be arriving in Raid Battles.

Today’s new event adds both Gigantamax Snorlax and Duraludon to Max Raid Battles. This event will run all the way up to January 31 before Raid Battles are updated again.

Hopefully, that’s caught you up with the new Pokemon you can expect to see in your Max Raid Battles. It may not be as special as the Christmas event, but there’s still plenty to get excited about during the Dragon and Normal-type event.

Let’s just hope it’s not too long before Game Freak introduces another special event, similar to the Year of the Ox celebration we saw last week.