Pokemon Sword & Shield Max Raid Battles species have changed again

Published: 25/Jan/2021 16:55

by Alex Garton
Pokemon Sword and Shield raid battle
Pokemon Sword & Shield’s Max Raid Battles have been reverted back to the Normal and Dragon-type event, following the conclusion of the special Christmas event that ended on January 24.

There was a host of interesting news surrounding Pokemon Sword & Shield last week. From The Pokemon Company announcing a new ban wave against the modification save data to the addition of Shiny Tauros into Raid Battles, it’s fair to say it was quite an eventful week.

The question is, did you manage to catch a Shiny Tauros? With a drop rate of just 2%, players had to get extremely lucky to get their hands on the Rare Pokemon. If not, there’s no need to worry as a new event is starting today for Max Raid Battles.

With the Christmas event reaching its conclusion, Game Freak has reverted the Max Raid Battle and changed up the Pokemon that we can expect to encounter.

Pokemon in Sword & Shield
The Dragon and Normal-type Max Raid Battle event returned.

Dragon and Normal-type Max Raid Battle event returns

As reported by Serebii, following the Christmas event that ended on January 24, Game Freak has decided to revert Max Raid Battles back to the Normal and Dragon-type event. Although the conclusion of the limited-time event will be disappointing for some players, new Pokemon will be arriving in Raid Battles.

Today’s new event adds both Gigantamax Snorlax and Duraludon to Max Raid Battles. This event will run all the way up to January 31 before Raid Battles are updated again.

Max Raid Battle Duraludon
Duraludon will be added to Max Battle Raids in this week’s Dragon and Normal-type event.

Hopefully, that’s caught you up with the new Pokemon you can expect to see in your Max Raid Battles. It may not be as special as the Christmas event, but there’s still plenty to get excited about during the Dragon and Normal-type event.

Let’s just hope it’s not too long before Game Freak introduces another special event, similar to the Year of the Ox celebration we saw last week.

Apex Legends Season 8 Gold Weapon Mags confirmed: How they work

Published: 25/Jan/2021 17:00

by David Purcell
Apex Legends gold mags season 8
Respawn Entertainment have confirmed a new way to reload will be coming in the Apex Legends Season 8 update, as Gold Mags for weapons are being added. 

The eighth season in the game’s history launches two days before the second anniversary of the battle royale, and based on what we know so far, its next Legend Fuse is entering the fight with a bang.

The first trailer for the update showed off a destroyed Kings Canyon, after Fuse’s arrival didn’t quite go to plan. Explosives were stored all around the map and set off, meaning big map changes are expected. If you’re looking for a full map reveal for S8, on top of the early patch notes, January 26 will the date to look out for.

However, the dev team have dropped another huge detail whole promoting the live showcase of trailer two, mentioning new mags that are in the works. Gold Mags, to be exact.

30-30 Repeater
The 30-30 Repeater is headed to Apex Legends.

Apex Legends Season 8 Gold Mags confirmed

As regular players will know by now, these trailers are often a live page that the community can drop into way before the promo video goes live. A countdown eventually starts up and new content emerges.

That said, this time we haven’t had to wait for the countdown to know big things are going to be mentioned in the showcase. In the video description for YouTube, it states: “Fuse arrives in Season 8, and he’s packing plenty of attitude — and things that go boom. Pick apart the opposition with the Salvo’s most popular weapon, the lever-action 30-30 Repeater. Explore an obliterated Kings Canyon reshaped by Fuse’s arrival.

“Look out for Gold Magazines, capable of automatically reloading holstered weapons. Plus grab the latest Battle Pass and blast through the competition in Ranked. Ready to master the mayhem?”

So yes, it looks like Gold Mags will be one of the biggest features coming to the Apex Games in Season 8.

How to watch Apex Legends Season 8 trailer

If you’re looking to see Kings Canyon’s map changes and the explainer of Gold Mags ahead of the new update, we’ve embedded the live stream below.

Once we have more information about the Gold Mags, and Kings Canyon for that matter, we’ll update this article.