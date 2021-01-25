Logo
Pokemon Sword & Shield community mindblown after learning Shiny fact

Published: 25/Jan/2021 11:27

by Alex Garton
Pokemon Sword & Shield

An interesting fact has blown the Pokemon Sword & Shield community away as it reveals exactly how shiny Pokemon are programmed to spawn into the game.

For a lot of trainers, catching a Shiny is the ultimate goal on Pokemon Sword & Shield and they’re willing to spend countless hours searching for one. Of course, with a spawn rate of around 1 in 4096, it’s fair to say you have to be extremely lucky to stumble upon an encounter.

As with any rare Pokemon encounter, the community is naturally curious about how the game decides who receives the opportunity to catch a Shiny. Well, an interesting snippet of information has revealed exactly how Shiny Pokemon are programmed into Sword & Shield and it’s certainly surprised the community.

Pokemon Sword & Shield was released all the way back in November of 2019.

How Shinies work in Pokemon Sword & Shield

A fascinating fact courtesy of Joe Merrick of Serebii left the Sword & Shield community completely mindblown. It revolves around how Game Freak has programmed Shinies to spawn into the game’s world.

Merrick revealed that in Sword & Shield, a Pokemon’s chance of being a Shiny is rolled when the creature spawns into the overworld, not when a player encounters a Pokemon: “Remember, all of the stats for a Pokemon including IVs, Gender, if it’s Shiny or not etc, is determined when they spawn on the overworld.”

Although this is without a doubt an interesting fact, it’s certainly disheartening for players. This means whenever they’re cycling through the world, they’re passing countless Shinies every day without even noticing. Of course, this led to a lot of criticism towards the current system, with players arguing the chance for a Pokemon to be a Shiny should be rolled upon the encounter.

Either way, this is a significant fact that every Pokemon Sword & Shield player should know, even if it does put you down a little while you’re cycling through the world.

At the end of the day, if you’re enjoying the game and you’re playing it a lot, it shouldn’t be too long before you run into Shiny. Just make sure you’re ready when the opportunity finally arises.

Rockstar continue war on GTA Online hacks, shutting down popular cheats site

Published: 25/Jan/2021 10:28 Updated: 25/Jan/2021 10:40

by Connor Bennett
GTA Online

Rockstar Games and Take-Two are continuing their fight against cheaters in GTA 5 by taking down one of the most popular websites for hacks in GTA Online. 

Ever since GTA Online launched nearly a decade ago, players have looking for ways to gain an advantage and build up their criminal empire. 

Most players are on the up and up, grinding away or using Shark Cards to make cash, but there are plenty of cheats, too. Some are fun, temporarily changing the look of other players in the lobby into a ball, but others go a bit too far – be through using god mode or spawning unlimited cash. 

Rockstar have been cracking down on exploits over time, but the battle against cheats is always a difficult one – you take one cheat down, and a few more appear in their place. But now, the iconic developers are stepping up their wars on these hackers. 

There are plenty of exploits and cheats in GTA Online.

Just like game developers have done, instead of just focusing on banning the accounts of cheaters who get flagged by other players, Take-Two Interactive – the publishers for Rockstar’s games – have gone straight to the source.

They’ve managed to get LunaCheats, a popular site for GTA Online hacks, to shut down and no longer distribute cheats through their website. 

“After discussion with Take-Two Interactive, we are immediately ceasing all maintenance, development, and distribution of our cheat menu services,” the stripped-down website now reads. “We apologize for any and all problems our software has caused to the Grand Theft Auto Online community.”

The Luna Cheats site has been replaced by an apology message.

Additionally, the website also states that they will be donating all their proceeds to a charity picked by Take-Two. 

Obviously, other sites are likely to continue operating in its place, but it shows that Rockstar and Take-Two are finally stepping up in the fight against GTA Online’s cheats. Whether or not they continue to take down sites remains to be seen, though.