Pokemon Sword & Shield Raid Battles event adds Shiny Tauros, Miltank and more

Published: 22/Jan/2021 10:32

by Alex Garton
Tauros Sword & Shield
Game Freak/ YouTube: Freedom Jirachi

Pokemon Sword & Shield

Game Freak have announced a brand new Year of the Ox Pokemon Sword & Shield event that will give players a chance to Shiny Tauros, Miltank and Bouffalant.

It’s the beginning of 2021 and there are already some exciting updates being added to Pokemon Sword & Shield. As players will know, Raid Battles are challenges, located in the Wild Area and at DLC locations, that require a set of trainers to take down an extremely powerful Pokemon.

After a player has earned their eighth badge, they’re even offered the chance to take part in Max Raid Battles. Although every Max Raid involves confronting a Dynamax Pokemon, the rewards are certainly worth it if you’re up for the challenge.

In celebration of 2021 being the Year of the Ox, Game Freak has added a special Max Raid event for players to take part in.

Game Freak
The Wild area in an area located in the Galar Region. This is one place Raid Battles take place.

New Max Raid Battle event

A new Max Raid Battle event has been added to Pokemon Sword & Shield and it gives players the chance to earn Shiny Tauros. As far as events go, this one is only available for a short amount of time so make sure you jump in before it’s over.

The new Max Raid Battle event will only be available from now until January 24, after that, the event will be removed from the Wild Area.

Of course, as with any of these events, it’s all about the rewards and what players have the chance to catch. Well, Game Freak hasn’t disappointed on that front, players will have a higher chance to catch Shiny Tauros, Miltank, and Bouffalant in Max Raid Battles.

It’s worth noting that to make room for these Lunar New Year based Pokemon, Fire & Ice-type Pokemon have temporarily left raids.

Raid Battle Pokemon Sword & Shield
Game Freak
This Year of the Ox event will run until January 24, 23:59 UTC.

Events like this are great to see as it gives players some exciting content to take part in between the releases of DLC. The chance to catch incredibly rare Pokemon will always keep fans interested and a new Max Raid Battle means it’ll be no walk in the park.

By the looks of it, this event is going to be great and who knows, you may even have yourself a Shiny Tauros by the end of it.

FIFA

FIFA 21 TOTY promo LIVE: De Bruyne confirmed & team release time

Published: 22/Jan/2021 9:52 Updated: 22/Jan/2021 9:53

by Isaac McIntyre
FIFA 21 TOTY De Bruyne
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA TOTY FIFA Ultimate Team

The wait is finally over ⁠— FIFA 21 TOTY (Team of the Year) is here, with EA SPORTS confirming the long-awaited FIFA 21 promo team is about to be revealed. One player has already been confirmed as well, Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne.

EA has taken a bit of a different road to get to the midway point of FIFA 21 promos this release, bringing in “Headliners” early, and swapping FUTMAS to “Freeze” and the popular Halloween promo Ultimate Scream to “Rulebreakers” instead. However, all roads lead to Team of the Year eventually.

Now the iconic FIFA promo is here, bringing with it the absolute best cards Ultimate Team has to offer. These blue and gold cards are always the most sought after of the year, and often cause a massive market crash when they arrive.

This year should be no different too. Superstar names like FIFA darling Kylian Mbappe, unstoppable goalscorer Robert Lewandowski, and midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne have been touted for inclusion – and one has now been confirmed.

Last year's Team of the Year was loaded to the brim with world-class players.
EA SPORTS
Last year’s Team of the Year was absolutely loaded to the brim with world-class players.

FIFA 21 TOTY confirmed players

Only one TOTY player has been confirmed and that’s Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. The news was posted by their official Twitter account on the morning of January 22.

 When will Team of the Year 2021 be revealed?

A number of EA SPORTS countdown graphics show the whole team will release on Friday, January 22.

The iconic FIFA promo should ⁠— as in previous years ⁠— run through releases for strikers, midfielders, and defenders, before adding them all to packs for one final hoorah. 

We’ll get our very first look at the promo at 6pm on Friday (GMT). Keep your eyes peeled on our Twitter accounts, @UltimateTeamUK and @FutWatch, to see the news.

EA SPORTS
Ronaldo has gone from strength to strength at Juventus — does he get into TOTY 21?

TOTY predictions: who makes the 2021 lineup?

The annual TOTY team is the best of the best; eleven world-class footballers who transcended their peers and teammates across the 2020 calendar year.

The Ultimate Team promo begins with a lengthy list of around 70 nominees. Those contenders are then whittled down with a fan vote. This year, stars like Messi, Ronaldo, De Bruyne, Neymar, Van Dijk, Lewandowski, and Mbappe headlined the choices.

In 2020, two teams reigned supreme: Liverpool and Bayern Munich. The former were crowned English champions for the first time in 30 years, while the German heavyweights defied a much-changed Champions League format to stake control over European football in a near-perfect campaign.

Each club defined a stop-start season, lifting trophies despite challenges.

Hopefully your Guaranteed Bundesliga TOTSSF SBC pack contains Robert Lewandowski.
EA SPORTS
Many think Lewandowski was robbed of a Ballon d’Or this year. His stellar year with Bayern Munich should make him a shoo-in for TOTY.

Here’s the TOTY picks the Dexerto team submitted this time around:

Possible Team of the Year lineup

  • Alisson Becker (Liverpool)
  • Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)
  • Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)
  • Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool)
  • Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)
  • Heung-min Son (Tottenham)
  • Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)
  • Kevin De Bruyne (Man. City)
  • Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)
  • Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)
  • Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
fifa 21 toty
EA SPORTS
Here’s our predictions for FIFA 21 TOTY. Will this be the official lineup?

So there you have it ⁠— everything we know about FIFA 21’s iconic Ultimate Team promo, Team of the Year, so far. This is arguably the biggest event of the FUT calendar so make sure you’re ready with plenty of packs, coins, and SBC fodder.

We’ll update this article when the promo begins. As always, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA news, updates, and content.