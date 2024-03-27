Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players love anime’s “chonker” Clodsire

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players are head over heels for the “chonker” Clodsire revealed in new art for the Pokemon Horizons anime.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Clodsire quickly became a fan-favorite monster thanks to its goofy expression and bulbous proportions.

However, the Horizons anime may have just solidified the community’s love for this Poison/Ground-type even more, as new art has revealed the anime version of Clodsire may be absolutely massive.

Members of the Scarlet & Violet community caught wind of the art through a post on the game’s subreddit, where a trainer made a post titled, “Coldsire compared to Rika. Either he’s huge or she’s small.”

The OP attached an image of the artwork showing Pokemon Horizons’ rendition of Rika standing next to her Coldsire. Sure enough, her Clodsire is huge as even on its belly it nearly comes up to Rika’s shoulders.

Fans in the comments quickly swooned over the massive Clodsire. “He’s a chonker,” said one fan, to which the OP replied, “Wide boy.”

Others expressed their wish that Clodsire was actually this big in Scarlet & Violet. Many players also pointed out that Clodsire’s Pokedex entry lists it as 5 ft. 11 inches, meaning it actually is quite large.

This measurement may be how long Clodsire is from head to tail, though, not how tall it stands on its belly.

Fans of the Pokemon Horizons anime should keep an eye out for massive Clodsire’s debut whenever Rika finally makes her appearance.