Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players list needed 1.2 update fixes for Shinies, boxes & more

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have come together to compile a list of the needed fixes they hope to see in update version 1.2, including changes to Shiny Pokemon, boxes, outfits, and more.

There’s no doubt that Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are Game Freak’s most ambitious titles yet, bringing the franchise into its first fully realized open world. But with such a massive leap, there were bound to be some growing pains, and players have demanded fixes.

These include major performance issues, glitches with characters, Tera Raids breaking and freezing, certain moves like Play Rough not working as intended, and music tracks playing small portions on an endless loop. All of these were discovered the first few days after launch, and most have yet to be fixed.

Luckily, Game Freak has publicly addressed the issues and plans to issue a patch in February. However, the specifics of the patch are still unknown, and players are left putting together wishlists for what they hope to see come Pokemon Scarlet & Violet version 1.2.

Players list fixes for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet version 1.2

The discussion was started by Reddit user chris776x. They listed their own quality of life changes they’d like to see in Pokemon SV, which opened the doors for over 300 other trainers to share their thoughts on the matter. “You can buy things for your dorm and rearrange your dorm similar to secret bases in past generations. After completing the three main storylines and passing all finals you’re able to graduate from school and wear something that is not the uniform. The shiny charm will make a noise when a shiny Pokémon is spawned. There should be an always visible time counter for sandwich powers. You can surprise trade multiple Pokémon at a time. You can release multiple Pokémon at a time.”

And many players agreed with Chris’ ideas. The most popular of which new clothing options, mass release of Pokemon, and visual/audible indications of Shiny Pokemon spawning.

Others chimed in with their box requests. Shiny sprites in boxes, boxes loading properly, the ability to sort boxes. Players want the Team Star bases to become spawnable areas for Pokemon, want to be able to zoom in on points on the map without having to scroll, and for Gym Leaders, Elite Four members, and trainers to be rematchable.

The replies to Chris’ post are a wealth of minor fixes Game Freak could make to improve Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. However, we will just have to wait and see what they have in store for us when update 1.2 is released.