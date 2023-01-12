Pokemon Scarlet & Violet version 1.2 update announced for February

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will be getting even more improvements when the version 1.2 update drops in February, it has been confirmed.

Although they made history as Nintendo’s biggest launch in history, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have been plagued by bugs, glitches, and plenty of lag – issues that persist even two months on from release.

It’s now been announced by The Pokemon Company and Nintendo that Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will get a new version 1.2 update in February. It will “include bug fixes and add functionality” to the games.

There’s no word on what that added functionality will be, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed that this update will help fix at least some of the issues that players have been experiencing since launch.

This will be the second update the games have received, after the first one (version 1.1) was made available for download at the beginning of December.

When that update was released, Nintendo acknowledged that players “may encounter issues that affect the games’ performance” and formally apologized “for the inconvenience”.

They also promised to keep working on further “improvements” to the games, although we still don’t know exactly what is going to be improved or fixed in future updates.

At the same time as this update was announced, The Pokemon Company released a commemorative video celebrating 1008 Pokemon now being available across the franchise.

It’s also been revealed that Fairy-type Tandemaus will be appearing in Tera Raid Battles to celebrate Valentine’s Day from February 13 to February 15.