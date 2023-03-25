Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player stunned by NPC doppelganger of fiancé

A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player noticed that one of the in-game NPCs bears a striking resemblance to her fiancé.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet continues to attract new players despite being a couple of months old at this point.

One of these players experiencing it for the first time noticed something that struck her as hilarious about one of the trainers the players can fight in the Montenevera Gym.

MC Sledge, a trainer in the Ghost Pokemon themed Gym, reminded one player of her fiance, so she did a side-by-side comparison. It’s hard to deny that the resemblance is striking

In a Reddit post shared by “mercyphoenix” on the r/PokemonScarletViolet subreddit, the trainer shares an image of their Switch showing MC Sledge with their fiancé in the background.

The post reads, “I almost fell out of my chair when I saw MC Sledge for the first time. My fiancé (pictured) thought it was hilarious.”

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet comes with its own flavor of new Pokemon to catch, fresh trainer models, and many references. Many believe that “MC Sledge” is just a simple nod towards “MC Hammer,” but according to the comment section under the post, the model also resembles ANOTHER person.

“Hello there, moistcritikal,” wrote one player, pointing out how both the fiance in question and MC Sledge resemble the popular content creator MoistCr1TiKaL.

Other users commenting are simply amazed by the resemblance of the pictured man to the model of the trainer in the game.

“He doesn’t need to dress up to cosplay. He already looks the part,” stated one user. While another humorously wrote: “which ones the fiance and which ones the game?”

It’s always fun to see unique NPCs in games that elevate the experience, MC Sledge bizarrely enough already hit the internet by storm when the game first came out due to his mentioned resemblance to Moist, glad to see the trainer get another 15 minutes of fame.