Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player hosts “bizarre” Kieran rematch

As if poor Kieran hasn’t been bullied enough, a Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player has found a new way to taunt the Pokemon trainer, and other fans are having a blast.

A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player has shared a post to Reddit, showing off a “bizarre” new way to taunt antagonist Kieran… Beating him with his own team, but entirely Shiny versions.

Reddit user u/BrainlessIdiot321 is behind the post, showing off their own rematch with Kieran, facing off against Dragonite and Politoed with – you guessed it – a Shiny Dragonite and Politoed, alongside text that reads, “A very bizarre rematch for Kieran”.

Other Pokemon fans are having fun with the post in the comments, with one person adding, “Really said “I’ll do you one better!” Meanwhile, another comment adds, “The bullying must go on.”

Considering Kieran’s long-suffering storyline in the games, a lot of folks are laughing this up, with one comment saying, “Literally looked him in the eye and said ‘I could beat you with your own team.'”

Kieran is a pretty tough trainer to beat, especially in the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk DLC, but it seems that some tough trainers are still finding new ways to taunt the character, even months after release.