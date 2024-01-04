Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player shares hilarious but “horrible” Trainer Icon

The story in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is an emotional rollercoaster, but one player is using this to their advantage and has created a hilarious trainer icon with a dark twist.

Ordinarily, Pokemon games will focus on that infamous “Gotta Catch ‘Em All” motto, well before they ever make players think about the story.

However, as the years have gone on, the games have gotten much bigger, and so have the stories that come with them.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are easily the largest games to date, and thankfully, they also feature an interesting and genuinely touching story that mines emotional depths along the way. Many players have even reported crying at a particularly gut-wrenching story revelation.

Story spoilers from here on out, as we will discuss elements both from the main Pokemon Scarlet & Violet campaign and the ending of The Indigo Disk DLC. Come back when you’ve finished these campaigns if you don’t want some story twists spoiled for you.

Hilarious Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Trainer Icon has fans reeling

Pokemon content creator @sunniettv has shared a post to X (formerly Twitter) showing their player character standing in front of Professor Sada, a cutscene only possible at the very end of The Indigo Disk.

In the post, sunniettv has captioned it, saying “you think arven will notice my trainer icon is his dead mother’s abs or…”

If you’ve reached the end of the main Pokemon Scarlet & Violet storyline, you may remember the revelation that (depending on your copy of the game) either Professor Sada or Professor Turo are revealed as Arven’s parents.

Oh, and the professors are dead and built a robot version of themselves that went off the rails and tried to destroy everyone.

Still, dead or otherwise, Pokemon fans have been thirsting over these two professors ever since the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet reveal trailer. Plus, there is an option in the games to create a Trainer Icon picture from a photo you take within Paldea.

Until now, Professor Sada and Professor Turo were only visible in cutscenes, meaning it was impossible to snap a picture standing next to them. But the final story cutscene of The Indigo Disk only triggers once you approach the professor in Kitikami, giving you a chance to grab a selfie with them.

While this new version of the Professor is only visible thanks to some timey-wimey nonsense, in the main timeline they are still definitely dead. So yes, you can snap a selfie for your Trainer Icon with Arven’s dead parents.

Fans are having a blast in the comments, though many are clearly cringing through the laughter at this morbidly hilarious post. One comment adds, “i cant stop laughing i think im gonna throw up.”

One person reacts with an image, depicting Arven with cartoon crying eyes much like many popular memes.

Another person adds, “Even in context this is horrible but it got me wheezing” while another Pokemon fan comments, “He’s going to poison your food.”

Whether you think Arven has suffered enough or otherwise, it’s a neat trick, and any fans who are desperate for a snap with either professor should be sure to do so just before the final cut scene in Kitikami, once you complete The Indigo Disk, and take Terapogos to the Crystal Lake.