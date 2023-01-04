Pokemon Scarlet & Violet needs urgent patch and this mountain glitch proves it

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at Laura.Gray@dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have been out for nearly two months, and major bugs and performance issues have yet to be addressed through an update patch. Players encountering issues are desperate for an update on when they may be fixed.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet arrived on the Nintendo Switch November 18, 2022, and fans were very excited to embark on their journey through Gen 9’s Paldea region. While the games have utilized mechanics never seen in previous Pokemon titles, the excitement of these new features has been marred by a surprising quantity of glitches and performance issues.

Since their release, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have struggled with problems that cause characters to glitch through the ground, walls, and ceilings of different spaces. Wild Pokemon get stuck in walls, Pokemon will hover in mid-air, or swim outside of the water. Some fans have also pointed out the issues with Tera Raid battles, including broken moves like “Play Rough”, which consistently causes damage bar glitches.

While many were hopeful problems would be addressed in a patch shortly after launch, months have passed with no indicator of when fixes may be implemented. Many Scarlet & Violet players have muscled through it, but recent videos continue to support the growing urgency with which an update is needed.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player is bombarded with glitches

A recent Twitter post shared by GlitchxCity, a prominent Pokemon content creator, shows just how invasive the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet glitches in the games have become. The player encounters a Salandit, only to have their character avatar vanish when the battle begins.

Immediately after running from the battle, they are attacked by a Bagon, forcing the avatar to the opposite side of the cliff they were exploring. After exiting this battle, their trainer is then dropped off the side of the cliff.

While it isn’t a game-breaking set of glitches, many players in the comments point out the need for the patch. One states, “I want them to patch in some encounter immunity after a battle cause this shit is so annoying” while another adds, “I hate it when that happens”.

These types of glitches are plentiful when playing Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and are only a few of the many ways the gameplay can go astray. It is a clear indicator that the games need a patch as soon as possible.

However, with no news or updates from The Pokemon Company, Nintendo, or Game Freak, players may have to continue dealing with unstable wild encounters, character avatar glitches, and terrain problems for weeks to come.