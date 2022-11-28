Pokemon Scarlet & Violet FPS mod looks to drastically improve performance

Terry is a South Korea based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's Australian team. He spends his spare time grinding competitive team games, and loves creating content for a wide variety of games, especially Wild Rift and League of Legends. You can contact Terry at terry.oh@dexerto.com.

In a fan-made mod, a Pokemon trainer drastically improved the performance of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, managing to run the game at a stable 60 FPS. However don’t expect it to come to your Switch right away.

The newest mainline entries to the Pokemon franchise, Scarlet and Violet, have been grossly marred by performance issues. In both handheld and docked mode, the games struggle to reach a target frame rate of 30 FPS.

The issues plaguing the game started a viral conversation trend on the internet. Many players hope early patches will address many of Scarlet and Violet’s core problems for everyone.

However one super fan took it upon themselves to improve the game’s performance themselves though, creating a mod that improves the game so it runs at a smooth 60 FPS.

Pokemon super fan fixes Scarlet and Violet frame rate issues

In a viral Twitter post, user ‘theboy181’ shared their Scarlet and Violet moded performance. The video showcases Koraidon, the flagship legendary from Pokemon Scarlet, running around the open world.

But unlike footage recorded on the Nintendo Switch, the modded version of Pokemon Scarlet showcases frame rates remain rather stable, fluctuating between 57 and 60 FPS.

Other Poke fans are immensely impressed by the performance shown in the video: “Okay this makes me want to play the game. Looking at the performance issues made my head hurt. Wow.”

“Please Nintendo hire fans to make Pokemon games. I’d actually buy this, not the broken joke they’re actually selling,” another added.

The modded gameplay was taken on an emulator on PC, which plays a huge part in the game’s performance. Therefore, players should not expect this mod to be readily available on the Nintendo Switch.

