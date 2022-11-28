Insane Pokemon Scarlet & Violet exploit guarantees one hit kills

Terry is a South Korea based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's Australian team. He spends his spare time grinding competitive team games, and loves creating content for a wide variety of games, especially Wild Rift and League of Legends. You can contact Terry at terry.oh@dexerto.com.

A Pokemon trainer discovered an in-game exploit that guarantees one-hit-KO moves land, severely breaking the online battle stadium play environment.

One-hit KO moves are balanced in Pokemon games by having terrible accuracy. These moves, more often than not, miss their target, thereby creating a high-risk but high-reward situation.

Check out the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on Amazon

However, in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, these one-hit-KO moves don’t hold the same precedent as they did before. As discovered by a player on Twitter, there exists an exploit that guarantees the move lands with 100% accuracy.

Guaranteed one-hit KO moves in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The exploit was initially revealed on Twitter by user ‘Anubis’. In their post, they showcased a video where their Chien-Pao lands multiple Sheer Colds in a row. On paper, the move should have only 30% chance of connecting. But in the video, the move lands more than four times in a row.

Article continues after ad

Statistically, there’s less than a 1% chance of such an occurrence. Therefore, there’s clearly some form of exploit occurring. According to Anubis, the random number generator in the Pokemon Battle Stadium is broken. Instead of randomly generating probability, the game uses “the same RNG seed for every battle.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In layman’s terms, “game no use random number, only same number.”

The exploit essentially abuses this fact, and uses two moves to ensure Sheer Cold’s one-hit-KO: Fake Out and Air Slash. As long as the player moves first, Sheer Cold becomes a guaranteed hit.

More testing was performed, and it appears this bug only exists in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Battle Stadium, which is a 2v2 battle mode. In essence, the bug cannot be used in single battles or wild encounters.

Article continues after ad

Many expect this game-breaking bug, alongside other hilarious bugs, to be fixed in the game’s day one patch.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.