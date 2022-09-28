Pokemon Scarlet & Violet footage from Japan reveals problem for shiny hunters

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

Footage from the World Pokemon Ecological Society has revealed that Scarlet & Violet’s in-game lighting may affect shiny hunting in the overworld.

Since Sword and Shield was released in 2019, GameFreak provided players with ‘mon that show outside of thick grass, in what is described as the “Overworld.”

Pokemon Legends Arceus took the Overworld ‘mon a step further by displaying whether or not they’re shiny — a much welcome addition to the games.

Now, new footage of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has shown that the lighting in the upcoming Gen 9 games may affect shiny hunting in the Overworld.

Scarlet & Violet Overworld Shiny Pokemon lighting issue

Shortly after the World Pokemon Ecological Society shared footage of the upcoming games on their Japanese website, YouTuber LewTwo pointed out that Greedent is in the game.

In the screenshot, it appears that the lighting in Scarlet & Violet may present players with a bit of an issue while shiny hunting for certain Pokemon.

While regular Greedent is two different shades of brown, the footage shows a slightly lighter color on its fur, which many may believe is the squirrel’s more rare shiny version.

Scarlet & Violet will provide a display animation and likely a sound alert, assuming they’ve copied the shiny encounter style from Legends Arceus. However, it’s still completely possible that players may mistake a regular ‘mon for a shiny for a variety of reasons.

We’ll have to wait until November to know for sure. In the meantime, head over to our hub for any news leading up to its release.