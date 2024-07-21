Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player loses Shiny in the most ‘tragic’ way possible

One devastated Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer shared a ‘tragic’ Shiny loss they experienced while on the hunt in Area Zero.

Shiny hunting is one of the most prolific pastimes in the Pokemon series, and Scarlet & Violet shook up the formula in a big way.

With dynamic overworld encounters, trainers can now see Shiny Pokemon in the field instead of randomly encountering them in tall grass.

Unfortunately, this has also led to plenty of frustrating instances where trainers can see the Shiny in front of them but end up missing out on them for one reason or another. In previous Generations, trainers could simply live in blissful ignorance of the Shinies they may or may not have missed.

One of those unfortunate instances happened to a Scarlet & Violet trainer, who shared their Shiny fail on the game’s subreddit.

In a post titled, “Tragedy struck,” the player is seen exploring Area Zero on the back of their Koraidon. While riding around, they stumble upon a group of Slither Wing before opening the in-game map.

The trainer decides to fly to Mesagoza (West). Sadly, after they’ve confirmed their choice, the menu fades out only to reveal a Shiny Slither Wing meandering around in the background before the screen fades to black.

Trainers in the comments offered their condolences for the missed Shiny, with many saying they’ve changed how they play the game due to instances like this.

“That’s tragic. That’s why I always look around before teleporting or walking away. Slither Wing is probably the best violet exclusive shiny other than Koraidon,” said one fan.

Others shared their own unfortunate Shiny misses. “I found a shiny Tyrogue during the tutorial for the sync machine,” recounted one trainer. “I just stared knowing I couldn’t catch it.”

While the Shiny hunt never truly ends in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, trainers will always remember the ones that got away.