Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player shares “worst” Wonder Box trade ever

A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player was recently left feeling short-changed after a major mixup meant they ended up trading a Pokemon they almost certainly wish they’d kept.

It’s probably fair to say that Shiny Pokemon are becoming harder to see over time. Nowadays, in games like Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, there are so many Pokemon on the screen, not to mention many of them are quite far away.

Plus, some Shiny versions of our beloved Pocket Monsters are pretty close to their original hue, with creatures like Tandemous or Paldean Tauros being more of a test of eyesight than a traditional Shiny hunt. Good luck to any color-blind players out there.

Article continues after ad

Sadly, one Pokemon player has caught the short end of the stick, as a Pokemon with a particularly passable Shiny version has caused a headache after it accidentally got traded away.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player accidentally trades Shiny Pokemon

A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player by the name of u/PhilipeAlbqrq has shared a Reddit post explaining their mishap, and it’s pretty heartbreaking.

Article continues after ad

They shared a post with text reading, “I didn’t notice It was a shiny and sent It to pokémon home wonder box”. Plus, they shared a picture showing they have accidentally shipped off Shiny Charcadet for a bog-standard Venonat.

Other Pokemon fans are sharing their sympathies in the comments, with one person saying, “Unlucky, I had to shiny hunt 3 of these for my living dex probably the WORST 3 shiny Pokémon I own.”

Article continues after ad

Another comment looks on the funny side, by adding, “You made someone very happy and pretty soon we’ll see a post asking if it’s hacked because they received a shiny through wonder trade”.

Finally, another comment touches on the subject of the newer Shiny Pokemon, and how tough they are to spot, by saying, “They really did that line dirty as far as shinies go. Some of the coolest designs of gen and their shiny is so subtle.”