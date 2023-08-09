Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans spot familiar character design in DLC trailer

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans have spotted a familiar character design in the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC which has sparked some interesting theories.

Pokemon had a big year in 2022, as two major Switch titles released during the year. In January fans were treated to Pokemon Legends: Arceus while November saw the beginning of Gen 9 in Scarlet & Violet.

While Scarlet & Violet took the series in some interesting directions, Legends: Arceus laid the groundwork for some of those changes and proved to be quite an interesting spin-off title.

Article continues after ad

However, some fans may have found it a bit disappointing that there were few in-game connections from Paldea to Hisui — though this Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC may just change this.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players find Arceus connection in DLC

A post on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet subreddit sparked a discussion among fans after one trainer noticed the new character Perrin resembles a character integral to Pokemon Legends: Arceus’ plot.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

According to Scarlet & Violet’s official website, Perrin is trying to photograph “a certain Pokemon.” As players accompany Perrin on her search, they will journey into the “Timeless Woods, a place where the people of Kitakami rarely tread.”

Article continues after ad

The OP theorized that this description could be tied to the Diamon Clan: “Timeless is an interesting word to call the location you access with a character that looks like the leader of the Diamond Clan, which worships the god of Time.”

While it’s currently unclear whether or not Perrin will have any more overt ties to Hisui, it’s interesting to see Pokemon Legends: Arceus designs represented in Paldea. Especially given that PLA incorporated many past designs into its own roster of characters.

Article continues after ad

For now, fans will just have to wait to see if this connection is more than surface level, as Wave 1: The Teal Mask is set to release on September 13, 2023.