Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC previews reveal new TMs and clothing

Japanese media outlets have begun to preview Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s The Teal Mask DLC, which allegedly features more technical machines and clothing options.

For most players, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Teal Mask launches on September 13, 2023. However, several Japanese sites have already gotten their hands on it for the purpose of reviewing.

Ahead of its release, leaks have surfaced regarding new and returning Pokemon for both The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk. Now, fans have learned more details about the Generation 9 games’ DLC thanks to previews.

Japanese sites have provided information on what players can expect in the upcoming expansion – including new TMs and another way to earn Tera Shards.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC includes new TMs and hairstyles

On Twitter, Serebii.net announced that Japanese media outlets have revealed new information regarding The Teal Mask DLC. According to Serebii.net, the first part of Scarlet & Violet’s expansion will contain previously unavailable TMs – such as Grassy Glide, Burning Jealousy, Lash Out, Poltergeist, and Toxic.

The Teal Mask will also allegedly add more clothing, hairstyles, and picnic supplies available for purchase at the Kitakami Center. Also, you will be able to rearrange chairs at the picnic table.

By completing the Ogre Oustin’ mini-game, you can receive Mochi in addition to Tera Shards. Players can choose the Beginner, Intermediate, or Advanced difficulty and team up with others.

The first half of the DLC will also add new items that increase a Pokemon’s experience points in battle. Additionally, a Roto Stick – a Pokemon selfie stick – will allow users to choose songs for their creatures to react to and then share the images with friends.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Teal Mask launches on September 13, 2023. The second part of the DLC – The Indigo Disk – will be released sometime in Winter 2023.