Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How does Bellibolt’s new ability work?

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: [email protected]

Bellibolt has been revealed as part of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Pokedex, and it is available to get in the Paldea Region with a new ability called Electromorphosis.

The Pokemon was first unveiled as Iono’s partner on October 14, meaning it will be part of the Supercharged Streamer’s main team as Gym Leader.

It turns out, the EleFrog species will be an electric type and the first of its kind, as it brings with it a never-before-seen ability… Electromorphosis.

Here, we’ll explain exactly what it does and how it works.

What is Bellibolt’s new ability in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

Pokemon Bellibolt has an interesting way of charging electricity.

Bellibolt has a new ability in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, called Electromorphosis / Static.

In battle, it generates electricity with an organ that resembles a belly button, which is then shot out through its eyes.

What does Bellibolt’s ability do? Electromorphosis explained

Pokemon Bellibolt’s new ability will make it a pretty resilient Pokemon for battle.

Bellibolt’s new ability, Eelectromorphosis, can boost the power of the next electric-type move it uses.

This works using a charging mechanic, which is triggered by being hit by an attack – meaning it is stronger after being hit.

Bellibolt is an easy-going Pokemon that only initiates battles once it has been struck with an enemy attack, according to The Pokemon Company’s official website.

This may make Bellibolt one of the most effective counter-punch Pokemon you could choose for your team in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. At a high level, it might prove to be a difficult opponent when you eventually encounter it at Iono’s Gym.