Pokemon TCG, Pokemon Go, VGC Regional Championships: Schedules, prize pool & formats explained

The Pokemon Company has revealed the Regional Championships schedule for the 2022-2023 season with events worldwide. Here’s everything we know about the events including locations, prize pool, and more.

Throughout the years, The Pokemon Company has provided competitive players with a wide variety of sanctioned events from small-town league tournaments to larger get-togethers like Regional, International, and World Championships.

Held in locations around the world, TPCi has revealed the Regional Championships schedules for the US, Canada, Europe, and Latin America.

Here’s everything we know about the events so far.

Pokemon Regional Championships Schedule

Pokemon has revealed the dates, locations, and games you can play for North America, Canada, Europe, and Latin America players.

US and Canada Regional Championships

Dates Locations Games September 16-18, 2022 Baltimore Convention Center 1 W Pratt St Baltimore, MD 21201, USA TCG GO September 30-October 2, 2022 Peoria Civic Center 201 SW Jefferson Ave Peoria, IL 61602, USA TCG GO October 14-16, 2022 Salt Palace Convention Center 100 S W Temple St Salt Lake City, UT 84101, USA TCG GO November 4-6, 2022 The Enercare Centre 100 Princes’ Blvd Unit 1, Toronto, ON M6K 3C3, Canada TCG GO December 16-18, 2022 Arlington Convention Center 1200 Ballpark Way Arlington, TX 76011, USA TCG GO January 6-8, 2023 San Diego Convention Center 111 W Harbor Dr San Diego, CA 92101, USA TCG GO VG February 3-5, 2023 Orange County Convention Center 9400 Universal Blvd Orlando, FL 32819, USA TCG GO VG February 24-26, 2023 Knoxville Convention Center 701 Henley St Knoxville, TN 37902, USA TCG GO VG March 10-12, 2023 Vancouver Convention Center 1055 Canada Pl Vancouver, BC V6C 0C3, Canada TCG GO VG March 24-26, 2023 Charlotte Convention Center 501 S College St Charlotte, NC 28202, USA TCG GO VG March 31-April 2, 2023 Grand Wayne Convention Center 120 W Jefferson Blvd Fort Wayne, IN 46802, USA TCG GO VG May 5-7, 2023 Oregon Convention Center 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Portland, OR 97232, USA TCG GO VG May 29-21, 2023 Connecticut Convention Center 100 Columbus Blvd Hartford, CT 06103, USA TCG GO VG June 2-4, 2023 The Wisconsin Center 400 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203, USA TCG GO VG

Europe Regional Championships

Dates Locations Games October 22-23, 2022 Lille Grand Palais 1 Bd des Cités Unies, 59777 Lille, France TCG GO November 12-13, 2022 Expo XXI Ignacego Prądzyńskiego 12/14, 01-222 Warsaw, Poland TCG GO December 3-4, 2022 ICS International Congress Center Stuttgart Landesmesse Stuttgart GmbH, Messepiazza 1, 70629 Stuttgart, Germany TCG GO January 21-22, 2023 ACC Liverpool King’s Dock, Port of Liverpool, Kings Dock St, Liverpool L3 4FP, UK TCG GO VG February 25-26, 2023 RuhrCongress Bochum Stadionring 20, 44791 Bochum, Germany TCG GO VG May 20-21, 2023 MalmöMässan Exhibition & Congress Center Mässgatan 6, 215 32 Malmö, Sweden TCG GO VG

Latin America Regional Championships

Dates Locations Games September 17-18, 2022 FIERGS Events Center Av. Assis Brasil, 8787 – Sarandi, Porto Alegre – RS, 91140-001, Brazil TCG GO

Pokemon Regional Championship format for TCG, VGC, and Go

For the 2023 Regional Championships, here is the format the games will be played in:

Pokemon TCG will be played in Standard Format

will be played in Pokemon VGC will be played on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

will be played on Pokemon Go will use the Great League

Pokemon Go Regional Championship Prizes

While they note that it is subject to change, The Pokemon Company has revealed the prize tables for all three games.

Pokemon TCG will provide up to $5,000 to the winner of the tournament

Pokemon VGC will provide up to $3,000 to the winner of the tournament

Pokemon Go will provide up to $3,000 to the winner of the tournament

Each game in the tournament may also provide winners with a set amount of Pokemon TCG packs, depending on the organizer of the event.

Pokemon Regional Championships Points

Playing an event sanctioned by The Pokemon Company, like one of the Regional Championships listed above, will earn you a set amount of championship points depending on the number of players in the tournament.

Pokemon TCG Championship Points

Placement Championship Points Players required 1 200 0 2 160 0 3-4 130 0 5-8 100 0 9-16 80 48 17-32 60 100 33-64 50 200 65-128 40 400 128-256 30 800

Pokemon VGC Championship Points

Placement Championship Points Players Required 1 200 0 2 160 0 3-4 130 0 5-8 100 0 9-16 80 48 17-32 60 100 33-64 50 200 65-128 40 400 129-256 30 800

