GamingPokemon

Pokemon TCG, Pokemon Go, VGC Regional Championships: Schedules, prize pool & formats explained

Dylan Horetski
Pokemon TCG
Pokemon Go regionals logo on top of blurred paldea backgroundThe Pokemon Company

The Pokemon Company has revealed the Regional Championships schedule for the 2022-2023 season with events worldwide. Here’s everything we know about the events including locations, prize pool, and more.

Throughout the years, The Pokemon Company has provided competitive players with a wide variety of sanctioned events from small-town league tournaments to larger get-togethers like Regional, International, and World Championships.

Held in locations around the world, TPCi has revealed the Regional Championships schedules for the US, Canada, Europe, and Latin America.

Here’s everything we know about the events so far.

Pokemon-TCG-Sword-Shield-Expansion-Lost-Origin-Charizard-Trainer-Gallery-Hisuian-ZoroarkThe Pokemon Company
Pokemon TCG Lost Origin is one of the latest sets released.

Pokemon Regional Championships Schedule

Pokemon has revealed the dates, locations, and games you can play for North America, Canada, Europe, and Latin America players.

US and Canada Regional Championships

DatesLocationsGames
September 16-18, 2022Baltimore Convention Center 1 W Pratt St Baltimore, MD 21201, USATCG GO
September 30-October 2, 2022Peoria Civic Center 201 SW Jefferson Ave Peoria, IL 61602, USATCG GO
October 14-16, 2022Salt Palace Convention Center 100 S W Temple St Salt Lake City, UT 84101, USATCG GO
November 4-6, 2022The Enercare Centre 100 Princes’ Blvd Unit 1, Toronto, ON M6K 3C3, CanadaTCG GO
December 16-18, 2022Arlington Convention Center 1200 Ballpark Way Arlington, TX 76011, USATCG GO
January 6-8, 2023San Diego Convention Center 111 W Harbor Dr San Diego, CA 92101, USATCG GO VG
February 3-5, 2023Orange County Convention Center 9400 Universal Blvd Orlando, FL 32819, USATCG GO VG
February 24-26, 2023Knoxville Convention Center 701 Henley St Knoxville, TN 37902, USATCG GO VG
March 10-12, 2023Vancouver Convention Center 1055 Canada Pl Vancouver, BC V6C 0C3, CanadaTCG GO VG
March 24-26, 2023Charlotte Convention Center 501 S College St Charlotte, NC 28202, USATCG GO VG
March 31-April 2, 2023Grand Wayne Convention Center 120 W Jefferson Blvd Fort Wayne, IN 46802, USATCG GO VG
May 5-7, 2023Oregon Convention Center 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Portland, OR 97232, USATCG GO VG
May 29-21, 2023Connecticut Convention Center 100 Columbus Blvd Hartford, CT 06103, USATCG GO VG
June 2-4, 2023The Wisconsin Center 400 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203, USATCG GO VG

Europe Regional Championships

DatesLocationsGames
October 22-23, 2022Lille Grand Palais 1 Bd des Cités Unies, 59777 Lille, FranceTCG GO
November 12-13, 2022Expo XXI Ignacego Prądzyńskiego 12/14, 01-222 Warsaw, PolandTCG GO
December 3-4, 2022ICS International Congress Center Stuttgart Landesmesse Stuttgart GmbH, Messepiazza 1, 70629 Stuttgart, GermanyTCG GO
January 21-22, 2023ACC Liverpool King’s Dock, Port of Liverpool, Kings Dock St, Liverpool L3 4FP, UKTCG GO VG
February 25-26, 2023RuhrCongress Bochum Stadionring 20, 44791 Bochum, GermanyTCG GO VG
May 20-21, 2023MalmöMässan Exhibition & Congress Center Mässgatan 6, 215 32 Malmö, SwedenTCG GO VG

Latin America Regional Championships

DatesLocationsGames
September 17-18, 2022FIERGS Events CenterAv. Assis Brasil, 8787 – Sarandi, Porto Alegre – RS, 91140-001, BrazilTCG GO

Pokemon Regional Championship format for TCG, VGC, and Go

For the 2023 Regional Championships, here is the format the games will be played in:

  • Pokemon TCG will be played in Standard Format
  • Pokemon VGC will be played on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
  • Pokemon Go will use the Great League

Pokemon Go Regional Championship Prizes

While they note that it is subject to change, The Pokemon Company has revealed the prize tables for all three games.

  • Pokemon TCG will provide up to $5,000 to the winner of the tournament
  • Pokemon VGC will provide up to $3,000 to the winner of the tournament
  • Pokemon Go will provide up to $3,000 to the winner of the tournament

Each game in the tournament may also provide winners with a set amount of Pokemon TCG packs, depending on the organizer of the event.

Pokemon Regional Championships Points

Playing an event sanctioned by The Pokemon Company, like one of the Regional Championships listed above, will earn you a set amount of championship points depending on the number of players in the tournament.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Grafaiai Fan Art Paldea RevealThe Pokemon Company
Pokemon VGC will feature Paldea Pokemon beginning this year.

Pokemon TCG Championship Points

PlacementChampionship PointsPlayers required
12000
21600
3-41300
5-81000
9-168048
17-3260100
33-6450200
65-12840400
128-25630800

Pokemon VGC Championship Points

PlacementChampionship PointsPlayers Required
12000
21600
3-41300
5-81000
9-168048
17-3260100
33-6450200
65-12840400
129-25630800

For more Pokemon TCG, Video Game, and PoGo guides and news — head over to our hub.

keep reading

image for article: "ESIC lifts suspension of CSGO coach hally: “Happy with the appeal result”"
CS:GO

ESIC lifts suspension of CSGO coach hally: “Happy with the appeal result”

Luís Mira
Modern Warfare 2 Killstreaks list
Call of Duty

All Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 Killstreaks revealed

Alex Garton
Gaming Black Friday
Tech

Best video game Black Friday deals 2022: Gamestop, Humble & more

Joel Loynds
loading...