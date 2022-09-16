Pokemon TCG, Pokemon Go, VGC Regional Championships: Schedules, prize pool & formats explained

The Pokemon Company has revealed the Regional Championships schedule for the 2022-2023 season with events worldwide. Here’s everything we know about the events including locations, prize pool, and more.
Throughout the years, The Pokemon Company has provided competitive players with a wide variety of sanctioned events from small-town league tournaments to larger get-togethers like Regional, International, and World Championships.
Held in locations around the world, TPCi has revealed the Regional Championships schedules for the US, Canada, Europe, and Latin America.
Here’s everything we know about the events so far.
Pokemon Regional Championships Schedule
Pokemon has revealed the dates, locations, and games you can play for North America, Canada, Europe, and Latin America players.
US and Canada Regional Championships
|Dates
|Locations
|Games
|September 16-18, 2022
|Baltimore Convention Center 1 W Pratt St Baltimore, MD 21201, USA
|TCG GO
|September 30-October 2, 2022
|Peoria Civic Center 201 SW Jefferson Ave Peoria, IL 61602, USA
|TCG GO
|October 14-16, 2022
|Salt Palace Convention Center 100 S W Temple St Salt Lake City, UT 84101, USA
|TCG GO
|November 4-6, 2022
|The Enercare Centre 100 Princes’ Blvd Unit 1, Toronto, ON M6K 3C3, Canada
|TCG GO
|December 16-18, 2022
|Arlington Convention Center 1200 Ballpark Way Arlington, TX 76011, USA
|TCG GO
|January 6-8, 2023
|San Diego Convention Center 111 W Harbor Dr San Diego, CA 92101, USA
|TCG GO VG
|February 3-5, 2023
|Orange County Convention Center 9400 Universal Blvd Orlando, FL 32819, USA
|TCG GO VG
|February 24-26, 2023
|Knoxville Convention Center 701 Henley St Knoxville, TN 37902, USA
|TCG GO VG
|March 10-12, 2023
|Vancouver Convention Center 1055 Canada Pl Vancouver, BC V6C 0C3, Canada
|TCG GO VG
|March 24-26, 2023
|Charlotte Convention Center 501 S College St Charlotte, NC 28202, USA
|TCG GO VG
|March 31-April 2, 2023
|Grand Wayne Convention Center 120 W Jefferson Blvd Fort Wayne, IN 46802, USA
|TCG GO VG
|May 5-7, 2023
|Oregon Convention Center 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Portland, OR 97232, USA
|TCG GO VG
|May 29-21, 2023
|Connecticut Convention Center 100 Columbus Blvd Hartford, CT 06103, USA
|TCG GO VG
|June 2-4, 2023
|The Wisconsin Center 400 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203, USA
|TCG GO VG
Europe Regional Championships
|Dates
|Locations
|Games
|October 22-23, 2022
|Lille Grand Palais 1 Bd des Cités Unies, 59777 Lille, France
|TCG GO
|November 12-13, 2022
|Expo XXI Ignacego Prądzyńskiego 12/14, 01-222 Warsaw, Poland
|TCG GO
|December 3-4, 2022
|ICS International Congress Center Stuttgart Landesmesse Stuttgart GmbH, Messepiazza 1, 70629 Stuttgart, Germany
|TCG GO
|January 21-22, 2023
|ACC Liverpool King’s Dock, Port of Liverpool, Kings Dock St, Liverpool L3 4FP, UK
|TCG GO VG
|February 25-26, 2023
|RuhrCongress Bochum Stadionring 20, 44791 Bochum, Germany
|TCG GO VG
|May 20-21, 2023
|MalmöMässan Exhibition & Congress Center Mässgatan 6, 215 32 Malmö, Sweden
|TCG GO VG
Latin America Regional Championships
|Dates
|Locations
|Games
|September 17-18, 2022
|FIERGS Events CenterAv. Assis Brasil, 8787 – Sarandi, Porto Alegre – RS, 91140-001, Brazil
|TCG GO
Pokemon Regional Championship format for TCG, VGC, and Go
For the 2023 Regional Championships, here is the format the games will be played in:
- Pokemon TCG will be played in Standard Format
- Pokemon VGC will be played on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
- Pokemon Go will use the Great League
Pokemon Go Regional Championship Prizes
While they note that it is subject to change, The Pokemon Company has revealed the prize tables for all three games.
- Pokemon TCG will provide up to $5,000 to the winner of the tournament
- Pokemon VGC will provide up to $3,000 to the winner of the tournament
- Pokemon Go will provide up to $3,000 to the winner of the tournament
Each game in the tournament may also provide winners with a set amount of Pokemon TCG packs, depending on the organizer of the event.
Pokemon Regional Championships Points
Playing an event sanctioned by The Pokemon Company, like one of the Regional Championships listed above, will earn you a set amount of championship points depending on the number of players in the tournament.
Pokemon TCG Championship Points
|Placement
|Championship Points
|Players required
|1
|200
|0
|2
|160
|0
|3-4
|130
|0
|5-8
|100
|0
|9-16
|80
|48
|17-32
|60
|100
|33-64
|50
|200
|65-128
|40
|400
|128-256
|30
|800
Pokemon VGC Championship Points
|Placement
|Championship Points
|Players Required
|1
|200
|0
|2
|160
|0
|3-4
|130
|0
|5-8
|100
|0
|9-16
|80
|48
|17-32
|60
|100
|33-64
|50
|200
|65-128
|40
|400
|129-256
|30
|800
