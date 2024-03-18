Pokemon players torn up over “destructive” Mega Evolution lore

The Pokemon franchise has some interesting lore – but at times, it can be a little weird or inconsistent. Fans took to social media lately to discuss the confusion surrounding Mega Evolutions.

While the lore in Pokemon is fun, it can be inconsistent in-between games. Pokedex entries may change and mechanics may alter as generations move forward, which can be a little confusing from the perspective of a player.

Pokemon players recently took to r/pokemon to discuss the lore surrounding Mega Evolutions and how it changes across the generations, with some questioning whether Game Freak “intended to make people feel bad” about using the mechanic.

Pokemon players debate inconsistent Mega Evolution lore

Originally popping up in this Reddit post, a Pokemon player pointed out how inconsistent Mega Evolutions are across the different Pokedex entries in the series.

The original poster points out that in Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, ” the Pokédex makes it clear that Mega Evolution is harmful.” But, this doesn’t seem to be the case for both X & Y and the Let’s Go games, with the latter focusing on “the bond with a Trainer”.

Other Pokemon players in the Subreddit joined the discussion, with one fan bringing up the anime. They noted how Korrina could not control her Lucario well in the anime but Ash could with his, thanks to their bond.

This commenter summarized, saying Mega Evolutions are “innately destructive” but can be kept in check with strong bonds, admitting that, “this doesn’t mean much in the games when a freshly caught/hatched Pokemon can be Mega Evolved with no ill effects”.

Another commenter mentioned the Pokemon film Volcanion and the Mechanical Marvel, saying, “It’s kinda rough cause the Pokémon actually look in agony when they Mega Evolve”.

Someone even noted that there’s a popular conspiracy about the Alola Pokedex. They said, “A theory I heard is that it’s because the Alola Dex is the one possessed by a Rotom and it’s the one who actually realizes the pain that the Megas are in.”

There are a fair few fan theories surrounding the topic. One person commented, “A lot of people think that the Mega entries from [Pokemon Sun & Moon] are propaganda intended to make people feel bad about using it” as Game Freak were allegedly looking to drop the mechanic.

It will be interesting to see how Mega Evolutions are handled in the upcoming Pokemon Legends Z-A and whether the Pokedex refers to them as being harmful or not. It’s clear that Pokemon fans love the mechanic and the designs that go with it, but that some of them feel uncomfortable about the lore, too.