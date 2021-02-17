Logo
Pokemon Masters players are losing it as Piers arrives from Sword & Shield

Published: 17/Feb/2021 10:24

by Daniel Megarry
Pokemon Masters EX players are in for a treat, as the iconic rock star Piers from Sword & Shield is coming to the game, and he’s bringing Obstagoon with him.

Avid fans of the latest mainline entries into the Pokemon series, Sword & Shield, will no doubt be familiar with Piers already. As well as being the Dark-type gym leader of Spikemuth, he’s also the captain of the villainous Team Yell.

Along with his younger sister, gym leader Marnie, Piers has become notorious in the Galar region. Players love his gothic style and how he bursts into song during battles, and there’s tons of fan art based on the character.

So, as expected, the reaction to his announcement for the spin-off game Pokemon Masters EX has been a strong one.

Screenshot of Pokemon Sword & Shield Gym Leader Piers.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Pokemon Masters EX players will be able to recruit Piers.

Piers makes his debut in Pokemon Masters

Pokemon Masters EX is a free-to-play mobile game set on the island of Pasio. Players can battle and recruit various trainers from the franchise, such as Brock and Misty, with each trainer having one trusted Pokemon partner to fight alongside in 3-on-3 battles.

It’s just been announced that five-star Piers and Obstagoon will debut in the synch pair scout, and they can be raised to six-star EX. Together, they’ll have a Dark-type sync move called No Encores Throat Chop, which sounds devastating.

Piers will arrive in the game with Obstagoon on February 17, 2021, at 10 PM PT, and you can see the pair’s sync move in action in the teaser shared by the official Pokemon Masters EX Twitter below.

Pokemon trainers react

The news has gone down very well with fans of the Galar region’s songwriting gym leader, with many Pokemon players admitting that they’ll be downloading the game just to get a glimpse of their beloved Piers in action.

“I picked the game back up just because punk husbando is being put in,” wrote one gamer, while another added, “I’ve never understood Pokemon Masters but for him, I’m willing to try again.”

A third joked: “Piers was playing the long game by refusing to Dynamax so he could get into Masters sooner.”

While some Pokemon Masters players tweeted that they would’ve preferred to see another trainer, like X & Y’s Lysandre or Ruby and Sapphire’s Sidney, the overall response seems to be positive for our boy Piers.

Will you be adding him to your team when he makes his debut? We certainly will.

Best Milano 821 loadout for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Published: 17/Feb/2021 10:25

by Brad Norton
Black Ops Cold War Milano
If you’re always aggressively rushing onto the objective and playing aggressively in Black Ops Cold War, then this Milano 821 loadout will give you the edge needed to secure plenty of kills. 

While Assault Rifles are there to help you in mid to long-range gunfights, the game’s SMGs are always about up-close engagements. As a result, you’re going to want to fine-tune your Milano 821 to fit this hyper-aggressive playstyle. Rather than equipping attachments to improve your aim or your reveal distance, for example, speed should be the top priority.

Thankfully, the Milano 821 offers plenty of choices and it’s one of the fastest guns in the game. Here’s how you can get the most out of it.

Best Milano 821 loadout for Black Ops Cold War

Milano loadout Black Ops Cold War
Treyarch
Reach new speeds with this ridiculous Milano loadout.
  • Optic: Microflex LED
  • Muzzle: Infantry Compensator
  • Barrel: 10.6 Task Force
  • Body: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight
  • Underbarrel: SFOD Speedgrip
  • Magazine: Vandal Speed Loader
  • Handle: Speed Tape
  • Stock: Marathon Stock

Secondary

  • 1911

Throwables

  • Stimshot
  • Semtex
  • Field Mic

Perks

  • Perk 1: Flak Jacket + Tactical Mask
  • Perk 2: Assassin + Scavenger
  • Perk 3: Ninja + Ghost

Wildcard

  • Perk Greed

We recommend picking the Infantry Compensator Muzzle over the Socom Eliminator. While the latter provides even more vertical recoil control, it comes at the expense of movement speed. Your goal here is to be as quick as possible, so hindering speed is a big deal-breaker for this loadout.

The 10.6 Task Force Barrel is one of the strongest attachments in Cold War. Not only does it boost your overall weapon damage, but also the range of the SMG, along with its bullet velocity. There is no better way to bump the lethality of the gun, but obviously, it comes with some steep tradeoffs.

You’re giving up on the notion of having a precise aim in favor of an outright beastly weapon. This thing will shred with the right Barrel, but it won’t be easy to control. So you’re going to want to play from a closer range and always be pushing your opponents.

With the 5mw Laser Sight, there isn’t much of a need to actually aim down sights. Your recoil is going to be tough to handle to begin with, so firing from the hip will often be the easier choice.

Black Ops gameplay
Treyarch
You’ll be zooming through the map in no time with this setup.

No need to reduce flinch with this particular weapon since you’ll rarely be aiming down sights. Instead, opting for the simple Speed Tape Handle is the way to go. This will give a slight buff to your ADS speed without any downsides.

Make sure you’re running Ninja and Ghost in the third perk slot as well. This is a complete game-changer for SMG classes as you’ll be able to get the drop on your foes, gunning them down before they can even react. 

If you’re trying to mix things up and swap out from the fast-paced SMG action, be sure to check out our other weapon guides over on our CoD hub.