Pokemon Go players claim Shiny Pokemon are disappearing from their accounts

Published: 15/Feb/2021 19:36

by Brent Koepp
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

A wave of Pokemon Go players are claiming rare Shiny ‘mon have been disappearing from their accounts. Is a glitch? Or is something else going on?

Reports of Pokemon randomly vanishing from Go accounts is nothing new. Since the game has launched, there have been tales of ‘mon no longer showing up in Trainers’ accounts.

Now, players are claiming their Shiny monsters have been vanishing into thin air. Fans are furious over Niantic’s response as their characters remain missing.

Screenshot of Shiny Cubone in Pokemon Lets Go Pikachu.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Pokemon Go players are claiming Shinies are disappearing from their games.

Are Shiny Pokemon disappearing from Go?

A Go Trainer made waves online after their tweet on February 14 claimed their Shiny Gyarados had disappeared. According to the player, their regular version of Gyarados was also missing.

“I worked so hard to get them both,” the Trainer wrote. After being shared on Facebook, many players sympathized with the fan and began to report they had experienced it as well.

Oddly, comments alleged that it wasn’t just new monsters caught either. Some had Pokemon they had captured years ago that no longer showed up for some reason.

Screenshot of Pokemon fan claiming their Shiny Gyrados disappeared.

“This happened to me with Mudkip,” a fellow player commented. Another replied, “A couple months ago my shiny machop disappeared.” One fan even claimed their Pokedex registration was reversed: “Same here, I had Pokemon now they are gone. I had Articuno and a Slaking and they disappeared even on my Dex, they weren’t registered.”

Screenshot of Pokemon Go players claiming 'mon disappeared.

According to Niantic customer support, Pokemon disappearing is the result of an accidental transfer or trade. Examples given were players leaving their phone open in their pocket while walking, or a second party having access to the account’s login. However, not every Trainer was buying it.

“I’ve had shiny and multiple disappear. Niantic just said I’m a dumba*s and probably transferred it. I mean really?” a fan vented on the social media post.

Frustrated Pokemon Go player vents about vanishing monsters from account.

It’s unclear whether there is actually a widespread bug flying under Niantic’s radar. However, reports from players have also started to show up on forums such as Reddit.

If nothing else, this is a cautionary tale to look over your most important ‘mon and to favorite them. If you have a Shiny, you can even take a screenshot of it being locked just to be extra safe.

Riot will bring major AFK penalties in Valorant patch 2.04: Rank rating, XP, more

Published: 15/Feb/2021 19:03

by Michael Gwilliam
Valorant AFK detection
Riot Games

Riot Games has announced some major updates coming to AFK penalties in Valorant, but some players worry these changes will give trolls more power.

On February 15, Riot revealed its plans going forward to deal with players who go AFK in matches along with a revamped penalty system for repeat offenders.

The changes, which are planned to come to the game in patch 2.04, include improved AFK detection and will be expanded to include “disruptive behavior and non-participatory play” in future versions.

That said, patch 2.03 will be introducing those controversial penalties which will be applied on an “as needed” basis. Penalties start off small with just warnings and XP denial, but will ramp up in severity to include deductions from your ranked rating for pre-game dodges, deductions from your ranked rating for in-game AFKing and even full-game bans.

Valorant Yoru gameplay
Riot Games
Going AFK will start costing players big time.

“Simply put, we’ve leveled up our detection and management of AFKs. And we’re eager to bring these to your game,” Riot said.

Additionally, targeted for patch 2.04, chat-based offenses are also being looked at to include communication bans, ranked queue bans and full-game bans too

“Let us be crystal clear: there is no room for violence, threats, or targeted harassment in Valorant – those behaviors will not be tolerated,” Riot explained.

Furthermore, Riot plans to expand these deductions for voice chat as well, but wants to find ways to incentivize “pro-social” gameplay and detect positive behavior.

While all this may seem good, Cloud9 coach Chris ‘Dream’ Myrick is taking issue with the ranked penalties that some players may endure when dealing with trolls who throw games.

“I don’t understand why dodges should ever be punished, even if the player in question has issues going AFK,” he wrote on Twitter. “What is the benefit of incentivizing players to stay in lobbies with trolls and harassers? Can we just not?”

Phoenix ADS in valorant
Riot Games
Players could start losing ELO by dodging matches with trolls.

The problem seems to be that these new penalties make it so that players who want to avoid playing with a troll who throws matches and costs them ELO can’t do so without suffering consequences.

We’ll have to see what Riot can do to fix these exploitable elements associated with AFK penalties, as they seem to have some players concerned.