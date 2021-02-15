Logo
Pokemon Sword & Shield reimagined as Game Boy game in epic video

Published: 15/Feb/2021 23:21

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Sword & Shield title screen in Game Boy style by YouTuber ハヤテ京雲寺.
YouTube: ハヤテ京雲寺

A Japanese Pokemon fan who wanted to see what Gen 8 would look like on the Game Boy recreated Sword & Shield in the retro 8-bit style.

Eight generations in, the Pokemon franchise has seen some major changes since its debut in 1996. Despite its shiny new features & epic designs, it’s hard not to still feel nostalgia for Red & Blue’s simplicity.

One fan who was curious what the Galar region would look like if it were created decades ago turned their dream into a reality by reimagining Gen 8 on the original Game Boy.

Screenshot of Sword & Shield protagonist Gloria in Game Boy style by YouTuber ハヤテ京雲寺.
YouTube: ハヤテ京雲寺
YouTuber ハヤテ京雲寺 re-created Sword & Shield as a Game Boy title.

Pokemon Sword & Shield as a Game Boy title

Japanese YouTuber Hayate (ハヤテ京雲寺) uploaded their creation on February 1, and explained that the soundtrack for Gen 8 had inspired them to recreate the Nintendo Switch RPG in the same style as the Game Boy.

“I was listening to the BGM of the town of Sword & Shield and I wanted to listen to Game Boy style! I couldn’t find it when I looked for it, so I made it myself!” they said. To make the whole experience complete, the artist even created physical cartridges.

The video opens up with Red & Blue’s iconic intro cutscene being recreated with a Duraludon and Corviknight battle. It then flashes to the Gen I title screen, with the Galar protagonist standing next Scorbunny.

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, the fan-made video shows over 19 minutes of gameplay. Sword & Shield fans will recognize the opening section of Postwick re-imagined in an incredible 8-bit graphical style.

The player also makes their way to Wedgehurst, before meeting Grass-type Gym Leader Milo while traveling through the small town of Turffield. Hearing the familiar music from Generation VIII in the retro style makes the whole thing perfect.

Despite only releasing at the end of 2019, Sword & Shield is already on track to becoming the second highest-selling title in the Pokemon franchise. While the Switch RPG is a major hit with fans, it’s neat seeing what Galar would have looked like had it been released in 1996.

New “Pokemon” Twitter account sparks more Diamond & Pearl remake rumors

Published: 15/Feb/2021 21:40

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Diamond & Pearl Legendaries Dialga and Palkia next to Pokemon Logo.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon 25

A hidden Twitter account has created a frenzy in the Pokemon community as some fans believe it could confirm Diamond & Pearl remakes. However, many aren’t convinced of its legitimacy.

Pokemon fans discovered a Twitter account on February 15 that some believe is going to be used to announce a Diamond & Pearl remake during the series’ 25th anniversary festivities.

The social media page shares many similarities to previous ones owned by Nintendo. Is Game Freak gearing up to announce a Gen IV reimagining soon?

Screenshot of Pokemon Diamond & Pearl Legendaries Dialga & Palkia over stock images.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company / Pixabay
Another day, another Diamond & Pearl rumor pops up online. Is the latest one a fake as well?

New “Pokemon” Twitter account sparks Diamond & Pearl rumor

Over on the r/GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit, eagle-eyed fans spotted a private social media page that looks to be tied to an upcoming Pokemon project. “A supposedly “hidden” Twitter account found for [Diamond & Pearl] remakes anniversary,” the thread read.

The Twitter handle discovered by users is “@pokemondp15th”. Interestingly, Mario All-Stars on the Switch leaked in 2020 when players discovered a private account with the handle “@supermario35th” that ended up being real.

Similar names aside, Diamond & Pearl will hit its 15th anniversary in September, so remakes released in November would also fit the bill for the social media handle. The discovery had many excited at what appeared to be a possible confirmation.

Screenshot of Pokemon and Mario Twitter accounts side by side.
Twitter
The newly discovered Pokemon Twitter account is identical to a Mario page that ended up being real in 2020.

However, just because it’s identical, it doesn’t mean it’s real. After the Mario account was discovered in 2020, fans could easily have created an account for Diamond and Pearl following the exact same format.

It would also be unusual as The Pokemon Company has traditionally used its own social media to promote titles as one fan explained: “Pokémon handles this stuff with their main account, don’t see a particular reason to make a dedicated account for these remakes specifically, they would have done so for ORAS or even the Let’s Go games.”

Screenshot of Pokemon fan explaining why social-media page discovered is probably fake.

Another comment pointed out the account was created on February 15 – the same day it was discovered, which is even more suspicious: “How did you find this account? Looking at when i’s details it was created today at 11:54am cst, just before you posted this. If I had to guess you created this account.”

Screenshot of Pokemon fan possibly exposing Diamond & Pearl social media discovery.

While All-Stars was leaked by a social media discovery, there have also been occasions where Twitter accounts ended up being fake, such as one tied to F-Zero last year which was debunked.

Given that this page miraculously happened to be discovered the same day it was made makes it seem fake. Regardless, it won’t stop some from believing the Gen IV remakes are guaranteed to be announced soon.