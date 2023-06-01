Pokemon Masters EX tier list: Best Sync Pairs to use

There are a lot of Sync Pairs in Pokemon Masters EX and it can be hard to know which ones are meta, which ones are viable, and which are generally not worth using. This is the ultimate tier list and best Sync Pairs to use in Pokemon Masters EX.

With the additions of Legends: Arceus characters Adaman and Irida, Pokemon Masters EX has a total of 167 Sync Pairs for players to choose from.

Since there are only three slots to fill that doesn’t leave much room and the last thing you want is to waste resources on second-rate Sync Pairs.

To help you figure out what characters are worth prioritizing we’ve put together this ultimate tier list of the best Sync Pairs in Pokemon Masters EX. Each Sync Pair is ranked from S Tier being absolute meta to C Tier meaning that they are situational at best.

Contents

Pokemon Masters EX tier list: Physical Strike sync pairs

Physical Strike Sync Pairs usually have a high Attack stat but suffer from having a lower HP or Defence stat to balance them. These are damage dealers that offer less utility but deal the most physical damage.

S Tier

Emmet Special (Escavalier)

Giovanni Sygna (Nidoking)

Guzma Special (Buzzwole)

Hilda Special (Diancie)

Hilda Sygna (Victini)

Lana Sygna (Tapu Lele)

Lance (Dragonite)

Lisia New Year’s ’23 (Galarian Rapidash)

Maxie (Groudon)

Silver (Ho-oh)

Sonia Special (Tsareena)

Victor (Rillaboom)

A Tier

Bea (Sirfetch’d)

Blue (Aerodactyl)

Brendan (Sceptile)

Cynthia (Garchomp)

Elesa Palentine ’23 (Togetic)

Elesa (Zebstrika)

Emma (Crobat)

Emmet (Archeops)

Gloria (Zacian)

Grimsley Sygna (Sharpedo)

Kris (Feraligatr)

Lance (Dragonair)

Lance New Year’s ’21 (Gyarados)

N (Zekrom)

Steven Summer ’20 (Alolan Sandslash)

Steven Anniversary ’21 (Rayquaza)

Wally (Gallade)

B Tier

Brock Sygna (Tyranitar)

Gloria (Thwackey)

Guzma (Golisopod)

Hala (Crabominable)

Hilbert Fall ’20 (Mightyena)

Hilda (Emboar)

Hugh (Bouffalant)

Iris (Haxorus)

Karen (Umbreon)

Leon Holiday ’21 (Calyrex)

May Spring ’21 (Mega Lopunny)

Molayne (Alolan Dugtrio)

Morty (Drifblim)

Nate (Braviary)

Noland (Pinsir)

Olivia (Lycanroc)

Selene (Decidueye)

Steven (Metagross)

Trainer (Solgaleo)

Trainer (Venusaur)

C Tier

Bugsy (Beedrill)

Hapu (Mudsdale)

Kahili (Toucannon)

Korrina (Lucario)

Looker (Croagunk)

Marshal (Conkeldurr)

Norman (Slaking)

Roark (Rampardos)

Roxie (Scolipede)

Sophocles (Alolan Golem)

Tate (Solrock)

Wulfric (Avalugg)

Pokemon Masters EX tier list: Special Strike sync pairs

Special Strike Sync Pairs usually have a high Special Attack stat but suffer from having a lower HP or Defence stat to balance them. These are damage dealers that offer less utility but deal the most special damage.

S Tier

Archie (Kyogre)

Ash (Pikachu)

Cyrus (Palkia)

Ethan Sygna (Lugia)

Leon Sygna (Eternatus)

Lille Anniversary ’21 (Lunala)

Lusamine Sygna (Necrozma)

Lysandre Sygna (Volcanion)

Marnie Champion (Galarian Moltres)

Raihan (Duraludon)

Red Sygna (Charizard)

Serena Sygna (Zygarde)

A Tier

Alder (Volcarona)

Cynthia Sygna (Kommo-o)

Diantha (Gardevoir)

Falkner (Swellow)

Giovanni (Mewtwo)

Leon (Charizard)

Lusamine (Pheromosa)

Lysandre (Yveltal)

N Summer ’22 (Zoroark)

Volkner New Year’s ’22 (Electivire)

B Tier

Barry (Empoleon)

Blue (Arcanine)

Blue (Pidgeot)

Ethan (Typhlosian)

Fantina (Mismagius)

Gardenia (Roserade)

Gloria Summer ’21 (Inteleon)

Hau (Alolan Raichu)

Karen (Houndoom)

Naomi (Sandslash)

Trainer (Blastoise)

Trainer (Charizard)

Zinnia (Rayquaza)

C Tier

Burgh (Leavanny)

Caitlin (Reuniclus)

Candice (Froslass)

Clair (Kingdra)

Flint (Infernape)

Jessie (Arbok)

Lyra Summer ’20 (Jigglypuff)

May (Wailmer)

Plumeria (Salazzle)

Professor Sycamore (Bulbasaur)

Pryce (Dewgong)

Siebold (Clawitzer)

Shauntal (Chandelure)

Trainer (Pikachu)

Valerie (Sylveon)

Pokemon Masters EX tier list: Support sync pairs

Support Sync Pairs are utility focused units that usually have high Defence and HP but lower Attack and Special Attack. They make up for their decreased damage by supporting teammates with heals and buffs.

S Tier

Acerola Sygna (Tapu Bulu)

Bede Champion (Galarian Articuno)

Brendan Sygna (Latios)

Calem Champion (Greninja)

Cynthia Sygna Aura (Lucario)

Dawn Sygna (Cresselia)

Elesa Sygna (Rotom)

Kris Sygna (Suicune)

Lillie Special (Polteageist)

Mallow Palentine ’23 (Appletun)

Mina Sygna (Tapu Fini)

Morty Sygna (Ho-oh)

Hilbert (Samurott)

Professor Sycamore (Xerneas)

Red (Snorlax)

Shauna Special (Klefki)

A Tier

Allister Fall ’22 (Gourgeist)

Anabel (Snorlax)

Bea Palentine ’22 (Vanilluxe)

Blue Sygna (Blastoise)

Bruno (Onix)

Clemont (Magneton)

Elesa (Joltik)

Elio (Primarina)

Hilda Summer ’22 (Grapploct)

Hop (Zamazanta)

Ingo (Excadrill)

Jasmine Holiday ’22 (Ampharos)

Jasmine Special (Celesteela)

Kiawe (Alolan Marowak)

Lana (Araquanid)

Lillie New Year’s ’21 (Ribombee)

Lyra (Meganium)

Lyra Special (Phanpy)

Melony (Lapras)

Phoebe (Dusknoir)

Raihan Anniversary ’22 (Flygon)

Sabrina (Alakazam)

Shauna (Chesnaught)

Sonia (Yamper)

B Tier

Aaron (Vespiquen)

Acerola (Banette)

Agatha (Arbok)

Ball Guy (Amoonguss)

Blue (Exeggutor)

Burgh Spring ’21 (Togepi)

Caitlin Fall ’21 (Sableye)

Cynthia (Gastrodon)

Dawn (Torterra)

Dawn (Wormadam)

Giovanni Classic (Persian)

Glacia (Glalie)

Jasmine (Steelix)

Leaf (Eevee)

Lillie (Clefairy)

Liza (Lunatone)

Lt. Surge (Raichu)

Marley (Arcanine)

Misty Swimsuit (Psyduck)

Morty (Gastly)

Morty (Mismagius)

Nita (Landorus)

Piers (Obstagoon)

Raihan (Gigalith)

Rosa (Seperior)

Rosa Holiday ’19 (Delibird)

Roxanne (Probopass)

Sabrina New Year’s ’22 (Chingling)

Sawyer (Honchkrow)

Skyla (Swanna)

Trainer (Cobalion)

Trainer (Mesprit)

Trainer (Regirock)

C Tier

Bugsy (Scyther)

Cheren (Stoutland)

Cheryl (Blissey)

Drake (Salamence)

Erika Holiday ’20 (Comfey)

Evelyn (Entei)

Janine (Crobat)

Kali Furisode (Azumarill)

Lorelei (Cloyster)

Marlon (Carracosta)

Maylene (Medicham)

Misty (Starmie)

Rachel (Umbreon)

Trainer (Torchic)

Pokemon Masters EX tier list: Tech sync pairs

Tech Sync Pairs are utility focused units that are often still able to pack a punch thanks to their well rounded stats. Their main job is to debuff enemies allowing their team to deal more damage and survive.

S Tier

Adaman (Leafeon)

Cynthia Sygna Renegade (Giratina)

Cyrus Sygna (Darkrai)

Diantha Sygna (Diancie)

Elesa (Emolga)

Erika Sygna (Leafeon)

Gloria Dojo (Urshifu)

Hau Sygna (Tapu Koko)

Hilbert Sygna (Genesect)

Hop Champion (Galarian Zapdos)

Korrina Sygna (Marshadow)

Lucas (Dialga)

Lyra Sygna (Celebi)

May Anniversary ’22 (Latias)

May Sygna (Blaziken)

Red Sygna Thunderbolt (Pikachu)

Rosa Special (Shaymin)

Serena Champion (Greninja)

Steven Sygna (Deoxys)

Zinnia Special (Thievul)

A Tier

Bede (Hatterene)

Bianca (Musharna)

Colress (Klinglang)

Courtney (Camerupt)

Dawn New Year’s ’23 (Oricorio)

Diantha Special (Keldeo)

Ghetsis (Kyurem)

Leaf Sygna (Venusaur)

Irida (Glaceon)

Iris Alt (Hydreigon)

Iris Fall ’22 (Naganadel)

Lear (Hoopa)

Mallow (Tsareena)

Marnie (Morpeko)

Marnie Palentine ’22 (Mawile)

Marnie Summer ’21 (Grimmsnarl)

May (Swampert)

N Anniversary ’21 (Reshiram)

N Sygna (Kyurem)

Nessa (Drednaw)

Serena (Delphox)

Serena Palentine ’21 (Whimsicott)

Silver (Faraligatr)

Skyla Anniversary ’22 (Tornadus)

The Masked Royal (Incineroar)

Wally Sygna (Gardevoir)

Wikstrom (Aegislash)

B Tier

Acerola (Palossand)

Acerola Fall ’20 (Mimikyu)

Agatha (Gengar)

Allister (Gengar)

Bertha (Hippowdon)

Clemont (Heliolisk)

Dawn Palentine ’21 (Alcremie)

Gladion (Silvally)

Gordie (Goalossal)

Grimsley Kimono (Bisharp)

Helena Hex Maniac (Haunter)

Ingo Special (Accelgor)

Koga (Crobat)

Kris (Jolteon)

Kukui (Lycanroc)

Lisia (Altaria)

Lucas (Flareon)

Lucian (Girafarig)

Lyra (Vaporeon)

Mina (Granbull)

Misty Sygna (Vaporeon)

N (Sigilyph)

Nessa Holiday ’21 (Eiscue)

Professor Oak (Mew)

Rosa (Dewott)

Serena (Fletchling)

Steven (Cradily)

Steven Special (Stoutland)

Volkner (Luxray)

Wallace (Milotic)

Will (Xatu)

Whitney Holiday ’22 (Sawsbuck)

Zinnia (Salamence)

C Tier

Blaine (Rapidash)

Brawly (Hariyama)

Brock (Onix)

Brycen (Cryogonal)

Candice (Abomasnow)

Calem (Meowstic)

Clay (Seismitoad)

Crasher Wake (Floatzel)

Darach (Staraptor)

Erika (Tangela)

Erika (Vileplume)

Flannery (Torkoal)

Grant (Aurorus)

Grimsley (Liepard)

James (Weezing)

Janine (Ariados)

Lillie (Comfey)

Lorelei (Lapras)

Lt. Surge (Electrode)

Lucy (Serviper)

Nanu (Alolan Persian)

Marnie (Toxicroak)

Morty Fall ’21 (Banette)

Ramos (Victreebel)

Sidney (Absol)

Siebold Holiday ’19 (Octillery)

Sophocles (Togedemaru)

Thorton (Bronzong)

Viola (Masquerain)

Whitney (Miltank)

Winona (Pelipper)

That’s all for our ultimate Pokemon Masters EX tier list. As more events are released we’ll give this list an update to reflect buffs and the addition of any new Sync Pairs.