Pokemon Legends Arceus patch notes: Update 1.1.1 fixes Shiny Charm

Game Freak has pushed out a surprise Version 1.1.1 update for Pokemon Legends Arceus. Here is everything you need to know from the patch notes.

Despite launching in January 2022, Game Freak has been busy keeping the Hisui region RPG updated months into its release. In February, the Nintendo developer pushed out the giant Daybreak Update which added new post-game quests and the Massive Mass Outbreaks feature.

Not long after the substantial expansion, Pokemon Legends Arceus has been patched once again on March 18, bringing it up to Version 1.1.1. We are gonna break down what is in latest the patch notes, including a long-awaited fix to a Shiny Charm glitch.

Pokemon Legends Arceus patch notes Version 1.1.1

Pokemon Legends Arceus players booting up their game on March 18 might have been surprised when being greeted with Version 1.1.1. The latest patch isn’t a typical update and has solely been pushed out to fix a glitch.

So while the new software revision doesn’t add any extra content or make any substantial changes, it does fix a pesky bug blocking players from unlocking the highly coveted Shiny Charm.

Below are the patch notes listed on Nintendo’s official support website:

Pokemon Legends Arceus version 1.1.1 patch notes

Update Details:

Fixed an issue where certain conditions would prevent players from obtaining the Shiny Charm even if they met the requirements. After updating the game, players who experienced this issue can obtain the Shiny Charm by speaking with Professor Laventon inside Galaxy Hall in Jubilife Village provided they meet the requirements.

And that is everything that was included in the Pokemon Legends Arceus Version 1.1.1 update – yeah, we know it’s really short! But on the plus side, at least Game Freak is actively fixing bugs in the Sinnoh origin title.

Speaking of the Shiny Charm, make sure to check out our Shiny Hunting guide here which lists how the Charm impacts Shiny spawn rates.