Pokemon Indigo Disc DLC Easter egg has fans feeling nostalgic

Players exploring Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s new Indigo Disk DLC are stumbling on a musical Easter egg that’s transporting them back to their childhood.

One Pokemon fan was exploring the new Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disc DLC when they found several musical Easter eggs. The first appears to be in the Southeastern part of the Savannah Biome and the second near the Canyon Biome.

Fans were excited to find these sneaky fan-favorite musical tracks, with one poster explaining how it sent them on a “wonderful little trip down memory lane” to when they first played Pokemon X & Y in 3rd grade.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disc DLC easter eggs may hint at an ending to X&Y

Players were delighted by the Indigo Disc DLC easter eggs. One X user said “I SCREAMED I CRIED”, and another said it was a “a beautiful Gen 5 love letter.”

Other fans applauded The Pokemon Company for giving attention to its older players. One user wrote, “Gen 5 fans are eating so well with this DLC”.

For years after Pokemon X & Y was supposedly unfinished. Without a word about the release of Pokemon Z, some fans speculated on why Pokemon didn’t follow its usual pattern.

Some fans even believed a leak that said that the Gen 6 game was canceled, which put an end to speculation that the mysterious train station in Unova might one day connect the region to Kalos.

Given how many homages The Pokemon Company puts into their games, and, all of these curious links to the Unova region. Would it be too far-fetched to see an ending to Generation 6, 10 years after its initial release?

Either way, these beautiful, and, nostalgic themes are more than enough to keep fans of Pokemon Black & White content.