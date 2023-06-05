Pokemon Go players shocked at double Galarian Birds catch: “Biggest flex”

Pokemon Go players can’t believe someone managed to catch not one but two Galarian Birds in a single incense.

Niantic introduced Galarian forms for three Legendaries last year, giving players an opportunity to catch Zapdos, Articuno, and Moltres. These three aren’t exactly easy to lockdown, however.

The only way to have a chance at securing Galarian Legendary Birds is by taking advantage of Daily Adventure Incense, which lasts for only 15 minutes.

But even users who spot the special creatures under the right circumstances are not guaranteed a catch. This explains why so many were surprised to learn that one person recently managed to haul in two Galarian Birds in one go.

Pokemon Go fans applaud player for double Galarian Birds catch

A Reddit user recently touted their “luckiest 15 mins” in Pokemon Go, wherein they captured 17 Pokemon while using the Daily Adventure Incense.

During that 15-minute period of time, the Redditor caught a Bunnelby, Wheedle, Digglet, two Swablu, two different Galarian Legendary Birds, and many other noteworthy pocket monsters.

“One of the biggest flexes I’ve seen on here,” one user wrote in response to the celebratory thread. Others tossed out congratulations and the like. It’s a feat definitely worth being excited about.

Of course, there are also those surprised by the player’s sheer luck. “How tf are people having multiple birds pop up with one incense??” someone asked in disbelief.

Said someone else in the thread, “You just broke Pokémon go officially.” Another player joked, “Lemme give you money to play the lottery and we can split it.”

Such a stroke of luck, especially with the Galarian Bird catches, is bound to have any Pokemon Go player on cloud 9.