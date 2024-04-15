Pokemon Go’s Bug Out event has a “Giga Rare” Shiny that’s almost impossible to get

Pokemon Go’s Bug Out event has created a “Giga Rare” Shiny Pocket Monster that seems to be eluding fans all over the world – a Shiny female Combee.

Combee’s evolution into Vespiquen is a complicated scenario and requires fans to get a female Combee in order to qualify. As such, the female versions of the adorable bee-inspired Pokemon can be extremely tricky to get hold of, leading to plenty of frustration among the community when all they can catch are the males.

However, when you combine the rarity of a female Combee to the Shiny odds, you have what the community like to call a “Giga Rare” discovery, and it seems to be eluding tons of frustrated players during the recent Bug Out event.

One player managed to catch it, with them sharing their Shiny female Combee catch to the Pokemon Go Reddit, which prompted an intense discussion surrounding the “impossible” spawn rates surrounding the ‘mon.

The spawn rate itself is extremely rare, and very few players have managed to grab a Shiny version of Combee, let alone a female on top of this.

So, if you manage to grab a “Giga Rare” Combee during the Bug Out event, it’s wise to consider whether you want to evolve it or simply show it off to the world.