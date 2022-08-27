The Willow’s Return Special Research has arrived in Pokemon Go, so we’ve got a roundup of all the tasks and the rewards you can earn for completing it right here.

He’s been missing for months, but the beloved Professor Willow is finally returning to Pokemon Go! To celebrate, there’s a free Special Research story for players to complete during the Go Fest 2022 Finale.

This Willow’s Return Special Research story is only a short quest, but you’ll get loads of useful rewards along the way like Berries, Poke Balls, a Charged TM, and even encounters with Foongus and Munna.

Niantic

Pokemon Go Willow’s Return Special Research tasks & rewards

Here are all of the tasks and rewards in the Willow’s Return Special Research story:

Step 1 of 2

Send 3 Gifts to Friends – 3 Nanab Berries

Complete 2 Field Research tasks – 100 Stardust

Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms – 100 XP

Rewards: 3 Razz Berries, Foongus encounter, and 25 Poke Balls

Step 2 of 2

Use 3 Berries to help catch Pokemon – 25 Foongus Candy

Power up Pokemon 3 times – 1 Charged TM

Use a Charged TM – 3 Potions

Rewards: 3 Revives, Munna encounter, and 1 Golden Razz Berries

How to get Willow’s Return Special Research in Pokemon Go

To claim the Willow’s Return Special Research story you simply need to log in to the game during the Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Finale event, which takes place on Saturday, August 27, 2022, between 10 AM and 6 PM.

Once you’ve claimed this Special Research story, you can complete it whenever you like. The tasks aren’t related to any specific wild spawns or bonuses during the Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Finale, so there’s really no rush!

If you have a ticket for the Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Finale event, you’ll also unlock the A Radiant Reunion Special Research story once the Willow’s Return Special Research story has been completed.