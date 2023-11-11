Pokemon Go trainers vent as Campfire goes down during Mega Garchomp raid event

Pokemon Go’s sister app Campfire would not work for some trainers during the Mega Garchomp raid, which led to understandable frustration.

On November 11, Niantic held Mega Garchomp raids in Pokemon Go, which gave trainers an opportunity to add the powerful creature and collect Mega Energy.

However, the raid did not go well for a number of Pokemon Go trainers thanks to technical problems.

Some trainers have problems finding Raids in Pokemon Go, as the companion app Campfire was down for some.

Go players can’t connect to Campfire during special event

On Reddit, a number of Pokemon Go players have stated that have been unable to connect to social app Campfire on November 11. Campfire, for those new to the game, is an app that works in tandem with Go and can be used to find new friends and people to participate in Raids with.

The timing could not be worse for some, given that November 11 is also the day that Mega Garchomp heads into Raids.

One poster on Reddit who lives in a rural idea stated on the technical difficulties, “I live in a rural place and wanted to complete some remote raids during the event, I even had saved some remote raid passes… But the campfire/team up tab looks completely white, I can’t see the button to host or join raids… I am completely cut off from doing the event!”

Another player added to the frustration, writing, “This is so disappointing. On other days I can‘t use it, because there are not enough people who join in and now I can‘t use it because [too] many are, seriously?”

This is not the first time this week that Niantic’s apps have had some troubles. Earlier in the week, Niantic stated it was investigating an issue that caused some players who were using Wi-Fi to be unable to sign in.