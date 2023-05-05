Pokemon Go trainers aren’t convinced An Instinctive Hero event Shiny odds are actually increased

Pokemon Go trainers on Reddit aren’t sure that Niantic actually increased the Shiny odds for the An Instinctive Hero event.

Pokemon Go has offered a variety of events lately, with three of them focusing on the gym leader for each team in the game.

The latest one of the three, An Instinctive Hero, focuses on Team Instinct and its leader: Spark.

Niantic’s official blog post stated that they would boost the shiny rate of Pokemon hatched from specific eggs, but trainers aren’t sure it was actually activated.

Pokemon Go trainers aren’t convinced Niantic boosted shinies

In a post on The Silph Road subreddit, Pokemon Go fan TEFAlpha9 brought up the question of whether or not the Shiny odds boost is actually active.

“Is this actually true as I’m not seeing any report of increased shiny rates from hatches,” they said.

According to the event page, Pokemon hatched from 2 km, 5 km, and 10 km eggs are supposed to have an increased Shiny rate.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Other trainers quickly took the comments to share their thoughts on the situation.

“Yeah, unfortunately, it’s likely not true. Niantic hasn’t given us any reason to believe it’s true,’ one user replied.

Another commented: “Likely untrue. They’ve been caught out several times.”

Others, however, think that the Shiny boost has been increased only a little bit. “I mean it doesn’t say how much they increased it. From 1 in 500 to 1 in 499 is an increase although you won’t notice it,” one user replied.

For more Pokemon news and other viral stories, head over to check out our coverage.