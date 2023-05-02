Pokemon Go An Instinctive Hero special research task & rewards

Niantic has finally released Pokemon Go’s newest event, An Instinctive Hero, with a whole host of new challenges and rewards and we’ve got the full rundown on all there is to know.

Pokemon Go’s newest season, Rising Heroes, is well underway, and this new event has an emphasis on Team Instinct and research, meaning it will have you focused on hatching Pokemon.

But because of how long it will take to finish the quest, you might be wondering if it is worth the effort. So here are all the tasks and rewards you can gain from it to help inform your decision.

Niantic With the release of the An Instinctive Hero event, comes the debut of Volcarona and Larvesta

Here are all of the tasks and rewards in the Pokmon Go An Instinctive Special Research quest:

Step 1 of 4

Make 10 nice throws – 5 Razz Berries

Catch 20 Pokemon – 5 Poke balls

Spin 10 PokeStops or Gyms – Exeggcute

Rewards: 1500 XP and one Limited Egg incubator

Step 2 of 4

Hatch and Egg – 1 Incense

Use 15 Razz Berries to help catch Pokemon – 5 Great Balls

Spin 20 Pokestops or Gyms – Ferroseed

Rewards: 2000 XP and one Chansey Candy

Step 3 of 4

Catch 30 Pokemon – 10 Great Balls

Earn 5 Candies exploring with your buddy – 5 Pipnap Berries

Hatch 3 eggs – Chansey

Rewards: 2500 XP and an Elekid encounter

Step 4 of 4

Claim reward – 10 Pipnap Berries

Claim reward – 10 Great Balls

Claim reward – 10 Ultra Balls

Rewards: 2500 XP and 2500 Stardust

An Instinctive Hero runs from May 2 at 10AM local time to May 8 at 8PM local time. And because of the easy difficulty of the quests, most players shouldn’t find it very hard to complete.

