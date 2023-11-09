Pokemon Go player “can’t believe” Legendary find in Electric Cup rewards

One Pokemon Go trainer encountered a Shiny Legendary Pokemon in a mystery spawn, something that the aforementioned player “can’t believe.”

Pokemon Go players have been unafraid in the past to share their incredible — or in some cases — less-than-stellar encounters.

Random encounters can be a mixed bag, but one Pokemon Go trainer recently found that some of those finds can prove to be quite fruitful.

That’s because one of those mystery spawns turned out to be a Shiny Legendary that shocked the aforementioned player.

Go trainer finds Genesect in rewards encounter

In the Pokemon Go subreddit, a player by the name of ‘beeceeps’ posted an image of what that individual encountered as the mystery spawn from the Electric Cup rewards.

That encounter turned out to be a Shiny Genesect, a Legendary Pokemon that proved to be quite a relief to the original poster. The trainer reported to have had a “rough time” catching raid Genesects given a low level in Go.

On top of that, the Genesect proved to have very good Attack, Defense, and HP attributes.

One player stated on the encounter, “Gratz. That’s awesome.” Another Pokemon Go player expressed jealousy over the find, as that individual has not been as lucky when it comes to encounters. “Meanwhile I’m sending Wooloo and Skwovet to the professor for recycling. One. After. Another. I’m jealous.”

Others looked back to the old days of Pokemon Go, when encountering a Legendary Pokemon proved to be much simpler.

“I remember the good old days when every research breakthrough was a legendary ‘mon,” one Go trainer commented. Another echoed that sentiment. “I have several shinies and hundos from the good ole days.”

In other Pokemon Go-related news, Niantic has entered an agreement to turn McDonald’s restaurants in Canada into Pokestops. Not to mention, some of these sponsored locations in the mobile game will also be converted into Gyms.