Young Pokemon Go player shocks everyone with back-to-back rare catches

Shiny Pokemon have long been a sought after variant in Pokemon Go, with this sparkly version of a normal Pokemon viewed as a higher value due to the rarity with which you can find them.

The odds of finding the most basic Shiny Pokemon in the game is 1 in 500, which equals a 0.2% chance.

Whenever a new Pokemon is released in Pokemon Go, many fans clamor to find its shiny variant to add to their collection.

Now, a young player is showing off an incredible bout of luck that has the community stunned.

Pokemon Go has brought the young player a lot of joy

Along with sharing the screenshot, the player also shares how excited their daughter has been with this catch.

They’ve shared: “his game can bring a kid so much joy, I can’t remember the last time she was this excited.”

The response from the community has been nothing short of excited for the young girl, and another user shared their own child’s experience with the game: “We Love to see our children so happy. We get just as excited as they do.”

One user even broke down exactly what the odds were of this happening:

“1/64 that a ditto will be shiny. 1/4096 that 2 consecutive dittos will be shiny. Gets even more rare when you dont even know if the second pokemon will be a ditto in the first place (idk those odds ).”

It certainly is not a super common occurrence to happen, and it is even more fun when you realize how excited it made the young player.