Pokemon Go trainer keeps getting weird gifts from Brazilian friend

A Pokemon Go trainer has revealed that their Brazilian friend keeps sending them the same graffiti art depicting a “strange fish,” although they aren’t convinced at all that’s what it really is.

One of the main reasons Pokemon Go has performed so well over the years is its passionate community. Developer Niantic often taps into this community through the likes of Gyms, Raids, and Routes.

One of the first community-driven features in Pokemon Go was gifts. Gifts let players attach a postcard of a previously visited Pokestop to a present which gives the recipient useful items when opened.

While it’s common practice to trade gifts some players use it as an opportunity to have some fun as one trainer has now discovered.

Pokemon Go “weird fish” gifts keep on coming

One Pokemon Go trainer shared a recurring gift that one of their Brazilian friends keeps sending them. The in-game description describes the stop as “Peixe Estranho,” translating to strange fish.

However, the player behind the post couldn’t help but notice the reality “I have a friend in Brazil that keeps sending me this Angry V*gina Postcard.”

Finding the post hilarious, one trainer replied: “That gift is always reserved for you?? 😂 That friend might not be sending just a gift but a message 🤣”

“LOL I work a few kilometers away from this PokéStop, even though it’s named ‘Strange Fish’ whoever uploaded this PokéStop knew exactly what they were doing,” replied another player.

Another jokingly put the blame on OP posting “Stop sending them gifts from the leaning tower of Pisa,” while another comment advised “Pretty sure you don’t want the research from that stop 🤔”

Weird gifts like these are just one part of what makes the Pokemon Go community so strong with one player even taking it to the next level and making a real-life version.