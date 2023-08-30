Pokemon Go trainer discovers wild Shiny Pokedex bug

Furfrou is at the center of this years Fashion Week.

A Pokedex glitch in Pokemon Go led to a strange combination of Espurr and Spritzee, which somehow resulted in a Charizard.

Pokemon Go trainers have been hampered by visual bugs in recent months. Those bugs have led to odd and complex situations, and eroded the quality of life experience in the mobile game.

Now, players have discovered yet another in-game bug.

One player discovered a glitch with the Shiny Pokedex, which resulted in a very strange listing for someone who just wants to see the different Furfrou forms.

Niantic

Pokedex bug shows wrong name and stats in Pokemon Go

On the Silph Road subreddit, a user by the name of ‘HeavenHaunter’ posted an in-game Pokemon Go screenshot of the individual’s Shiny Pokedex listing for the Furfrou forms with the caption, “Shiny Dex Bugging Hard. My Spritzee/Espurr with Furfrou forms is also Charizard with Pikachu’s Pokedex number.”

The user noted that the Pokedex interface glitched out.

In it, Spritzee and Espurr are both together in the same Pokedex listing, alongside all the different Furfrou forms. The game registers this duo as #25 — the Pokedex number for Pikachu — and lists it as ‘Charizard.’

Pokemon players were quick to chime in on the glitch. One trainer stated, “‘My Spritzee/Espurr with Furfrou forms is also Charizard with Pikachu’s Pokedex number’ is one of those things I would have never guessed I would hear in my life.”

A second Go player bluntly added, “There is so much wrong with this picture lmao.”

Another trainer noticed that in addition to the aforementioned bugs, the height (10 m) and weight (10 km) are also off. “Straight 10s across all its particulars too! Nice!”

In other Pokemon Go-related news, Niantic unveiled a roadmap for what’s ahead in the coming weeks. Go trainers received new details on the new Adventure Abound season, as well as the upcoming A Paldean Adventure event.