Pokemon Go players warned against evolving key Pokemon during community day

Pokemon Go players have been advised not to evolve one key Pokemon during any upcoming community day event, as it’ll only make them worse.

In Pokemon Go, those who manage to capture a Shadow Pokemon may wish to keep its evil powers and never purify it, as Shadow Pokemon are stronger than average ‘Mons, but they take more damage when they’re hit.

However, Shadow Pokemon have a huge disadvantage as they all come with Frustration as their Charged Attack. Frustration is one of the worst choices for a move, and some players will purify a Shadow Pokemon to get rid of it, as this will replace the move with something a little more useful.

Removing Frustration in Pokemon Go can be difficult, especially as it stays when a Pokemon evolves. This has led to players questioning when the best time to purify a Shadow Pokemon, as it’s not always feasible to delete Frustration.

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon player advised not to evolve their Shadow/Shiny Dratini

A user on the Pokemon Go Reddit revealed a picture of a rare Shadow Shiny Dratini that they were about to catch, asking if they should evolve it or wait for the next Dratini Community Day, where it can learn Draco Meteor.

While there’s no word regarding a future Dratini Community Day, users in the thread advised the player not to wait, as Draco Meteor is underwhelming, and better options are available for the Dragonite line of Pokemon.

“I wouldn’t worry about the comm day move Draco meteor as it isn’t one of the better-charged moves for either PvP nor PvE. I have Dragon claw and Superpower on my dragonites,” one user writes, while another said, “It’s com day move sucks anyways, just tm during the next event & evolve whenever.”

The issue of removing Frustration also needs to be dealt with first, as it can only be removed during specific Team Rocket events. This means the player would need to wait for certain events to power up the Dratini the way they want.

Dealing with Frustration is one of the worst parts of using Shadow Pokemon, but patient players can deal with it eventually. Fortunately, there’s no rush to do it for a Shadow Dratini, as there’s not much point getting rid of it for Draco Meteor.

