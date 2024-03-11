Pokemon Go players tired of troublesome egg mechanic call for change

Pokemon Go players are calling for Niantic to add a new way to get rid of their unwanted eggs, and fans can’t get over the idea.

Pokemon Go’s Eggs can be a frustrating element for many players. Thankfully, while they may feel like a burden to many, they can offer players a few useful egg-exclusive Pokemon to help expand that Pokedex. Alternatively, it can also help you catch a few easier Pokemon for those candies, should you transfer them afterward.

However, plenty of fans can’t ignore the troublesome nature of the Pokemon Go eggs, especially when they plague your inventory space and prevent you from hatching the ones you need for those new or exclusive Pokemon.

Now, fans are calling for some major changes to the mechanic.

Pokemon Go players call for eggs to be transferrable

Sharing their frustrations on Reddit, one user joked that “the professor would love to study some Pokemon eggs,” going on to say that “Niantic should let us transfer them.”

Eggs are often a point of contention for players, especially given the different variations and the inability to get rid of them like you would Revives, Poke Balls, or other abundant resources.

The poster went on to joke: “What kind of professor studies Pokemon, but has absolutely no interest in their eggs? I’m sure once Niantic realizes this, they will let us transfer eggs to him. I mean, it’s not like they use eggs as a loot crate system, and make money selling us incubators, right?”

It’s worth mentioning that Eggs are a version of loot crates, with the RNG determining their outcome rather than any particular tactics. As such, many fans go through plenty of the resource to get what they want out of it, making the whole thing quite a grind, especially if you don’t have any of the eggs you want currently hatching.

Other fans were quick to agree with the player, and some even posed their own ideas for the egg troubles: “I wish we had some sort of ‘base’ where we could leave Poke Balls and other items that also had an egg incubator(s) that incubated based on time, maybe like an hour per km required. The base has to be connected to WiFi or something and can only be moved very rarely,” suggested one user.

Another asked Niantic to add a new feature to the game, highlighting the idea of transferring eggs: “We’ve had Professor Oak show up in things related to Pokemon Go, so having Professor Elm show up if they implemented this feature would make perfect sense.”

However, others weren’t too fond of the changes, with some commenting that it’s all about “how you prioritize hatching” rather than anything else.

Regardless, adding Professor Elm would certainly be a popular choice for fans of the older games, and being able to transfer eggs for rewards could be ideal—but Niantic hasn’t revealed anything yet.

