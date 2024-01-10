Pokemon Go players slam “bugged” Pokemon as it’s banned from PvP

Pokemon Go players are upset by their inability to use Bewear after Niantic was forced to ban the Gen 7 Pokemon from all PvP modes following an insane oversight.

The Pokemon Go PvP meta is constantly evolving as Niantic introduces new Pokemon and moves, which play a huge part in what is considered top-tier.

An example of this is Decidueye which recently got Frenzy Plant as a new move, greatly improving its usefulness in PvE but failing to do much for its viability in PvP. Multiplayer battles require unique movesets that differ entirely from PvE.

Niantic may have a good reason for not giving Decidueye anything too strong though as an oversight with another middling Pokemon led to Bewear receiving a universal ban.

Bewear is still banned in Pokemon Go due to its broken moveset

Confused by their inability to select the Strong Arm Pokemon, one trainer asked on Reddit, “Is Bewear banned from pvp?”

Explaining further why they felt the need to ask this the post continues, “I can’t add it to ANY team I make, no matter the league. I search name, number, evo line, etc. I CANNOT get it to show, and therefore add it to anything. Am I crazy?”

The top comment revealed why Bewear is currently banned in PvP, “Yes. Niantic somehow goofed up during December’s Community Day and accidentally gave Bewear Drain Punch as a Fast Move for an hour or so in New Zealand.”

Drain Punch is a 50 Base Damage Fighting-type move that Bewear usually learns as a Charged Attack via an Elite TM. It makes up for its lower Base Damage by boosting the user’s Defense every time it’s used. While unspectacular as a Charged Attack, Drain Punch makes for an absurdly powerful Fast Attack.

Others voiced their frustration over the decision to ban Bewear responding, “It took me forever to get enough candy to evolve my stufful for pvp only to find out I couldn’t select him for my battle. What the f**k Niantic,” and “Of course it is, because I have a 0/15/15 one.”

Niantic has yet to provide an ETA on when Bewear will be unbanned so all trainers can do for the time being is use a different Pokemon for their PvP lineup.