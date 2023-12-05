Pokemon Go players reveal mixed feelings towards new NPC

Pokemon Go players have revealed their mixed feelings towards Mateo, a brand-new NPC trainer who is connected to the Routes mechanic.

Pokemon Go rarely introduces new human characters, such as the Team Rocket members who regularly appear on the overworld. These characters tend to quickly attract a fanbase from Pokemon Go’s massive worldwide audience.

The latest human NPC to arrive in Pokemon Go is Mateo, who is connected to the new Routes mechanic. If the player follows an established Route, there’s a chance that Mateo will appear at the end and give them some Gifts he has acquired on his journey.

Mateo’s introduction to Pokemon Go is not without controversy, as he’s tied to a mechanic that many fans have complained about. This means Mateo is put in an awkward position among the fans, as they must balance his design with his purpose when judging his likeability.

Pokemon Go players are torn on Mateo the new NPC character

A user on the Pokemon Go Reddit page asked fans their opinions on Mateo now that the dust has settled and they’ve had some time to encounter him. The response has been mixed, with some players loving his appearance, while others dislike his functionality.

“I stan. Immaculate vibes. Chonky boi with gifts. Young Santa energy,” one user says in appreciation of his form, while another says, “It’s a cool character for the ones who love bears. Why a microscope, tho?”

Many fans don’t appreciate his purpose. “If he gave zygrade cells after a route, he would be my favorite,” one user writes, while another says, “I just wish they dressed him better he looks like a tutorial character on a mobile farming simulator.”

The consensus seems to be that a lot of players love Mateo’s aesthetic, as his outfit evokes the Hikers from the mainline games, and his build is different from the slender anime characters that make up the rest of Pokemon Go’s human roster.

On the other hand, many players are disappointed with his role in the game. The Route mechanic can be a pain to engage with, and the fact that he doesn’t always appear at the end means that he often leaves fans wanting more, especially as his Gifts can be underwhelming.

All is not lost for Mateo in Pokemon Go, given that the game continues to receive updates. While Mateo might not be satisfying the fanbase in his current form, there’s always a chance that he can be redeemed in the future.