Pokemon Go players puzzled as “weird” gym glitch effectively kills Salamence

Josh Taylor
Pokemon Go SalamanceNiantic

One Pokemon Go player was left baffled after they came across a bug that showed a level 1 trainer defending a gym, as players soon realized the Salamence defending it would likely be gone forever.

Pokemon has been well-known to legions of dedicated fans, and this has been no different for players of their mobile pocket monster game Pokemon Go.

Pokemon‘s dedicated fanbase is no different in their mobile pocket monster game of Pokemon Go, which often has various hot topics in the community.

With the game being released in 2016, it has still proved successful for both new and experienced players of all ages, who have continued to put countless hours into the game.

However, players have often directed complaints about Niantic and the many bugs that fans have experienced while playing. One of these is a gym trainer glitch that left a player puzzled after a level 1 trainer was seen defending a gym with their Salamence, which players soon revealed would be killed.

Pokemon Go players baffled over glitched gym trainer

Pokemon Go player DaBimb0 asked: “Level 1 trainer in Gym… How? I was feeding my poor Wiggly, then this popped up because of my fat thumb, how is it possible?

“I mean is this the choice of a team? Something related to level 5 trainers? Help me find an answer, and I’ll give you a berry too!”

The post was paired with a screenshot of a level 1 trainer defending a gym with their Salamence. The overall consensus was that the “player in question either deleted their account or was given the ban hammer by Niantic.”

But, players soon realized that it’s “kinda sad to think that when that Salamance gets kicked from the gym, it will basically be deleted.” As many players paid their tribute to the Pokemon who had been effectively killed off by the game given the circumstances.

“Let’s pretend it just gets released back into the wild to fly around with its Salamence buddies,” one responded, as another suggested: “It’s ok, it goes back into the wild to be caught by whoever is nearby to the guy who deleted his account. I’m sure it doesn’t just fade away.”

Whether the Salamence is released back into the wild to give the spawn rate in that location a boost remains unknown. Niantic has not confirmed the reason for the gym trainer glitch, but it has proved reasonably common and has been widely regarded as the result of an account no longer existing.

