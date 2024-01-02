Pokemon Go players slam Niantic as they’re convinced 7-year-old bug will “never” be fixed

Players of Pokemon Go were left furious with the game’s developers, Niantic, as they believe a hatching bug that has been in the game since it first released will “never” be resolved.

Pokemon has been well-known to have a passionate fanbase, and this has been no different for players of their popular mobile game Pokemon Go.

Fans have often voiced their complaints for various reasons, whether it be for in-game bugs, changes, or updates.

However, Niantic has now come under fire after players believe that a hatching bug that has been in the game for over 7 years will “never” be fixed.

Pokemon Go players blast Niantic for not fixing 7-year-old hatching bug

Pokemon Go player RomanRoysSnorlax posted: “You should not be able to receive an egg until you receive the hatch animation.

“Why is it that I can spin a PokeStop and receive a new egg before seeing the animation that indicates an egg hatched? Can’t believe this is still a thing.”

The player echoed frustrations from other players, who soon gave their opinions and experiences surrounding the hatching bug that delays animations and makes notifications not appear.

“Come on, give them time! This game has only been out for 7 and a half years, and it’s only been an issue for 7 and a half of those,” one player sarcastically responded, as another claimed Niantic are “never going to fix.”



Another stated: “Now it seems like I am lucky if I even get the animation. In the last 6-12 months there have been many times where the only way I knew the eggs had hatched was the empty incubator warning.”



Some players suggested workaround fixes they have used, and one found that if they spin PokeStops on the map it triggers “tons of background activities, like Scatterbug, egg and friends level up animations.”



Whether Niantic will fix the bug in future updates remains to be unknown, but with it having not changed since the game was released all the way back in 2016, then it looks like manually checking and workarounds will have to do for now. If anything changes, we’ll be sure to let you know.

