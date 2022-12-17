Pokemon Go player’s horrifying berry glitch turns Shiny Vulpix into a snack

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at Laura.Gray@dexerto.com

A Pokemon Go player attempting to heal up a local Gym makes a horrifying discovery when their Pinap berries show up as an adorable Kanto Fire-type instead of the sour snack.

Pokemon Go players are always amassing items to stay ahead in the game. Revives and Potions keep companions healthy, Incense and Raid Passes offer access to new species, and Berries help capture wild Pokemon or heal up those defending Gyms.

Items like Berries, which can be found by spinning PokeStops, opening Gifts, or earning rewards, are extremely important to many functions of Pokemon Go. Keeping a stockpile of them handy can be the difference between a successful catch, or a brutal defeat.

While these Berries are usually an innocuous and uninstructive part of Pokemon Go gameplay, one player has encountered a glitch that turns a tasty treat into a horrifying nightmare.

Pokemon Go player sees Shiny Vulpix turned into a treat

In a Reddit post by PelicanDoIt, the player shares an image of their local Gym. The Chandelure holding down the Team Mystic location is low on HP, and the player hopes to feed it a few berries to help fix the situation. However, the text of the post reads, “Bug: Pinap Berries turned into the Shiny Vulpix sprite. I can even bring them out and feed them to Gym Pokemon.”

The post has two images attached. In the first, Pokemon Go viewers can see that the Pinap Berry icon has been replaced with a Shiny Vulpix. It is followed by a Nanab Berry and a Razz Berry. In the second photo, the player attempts to feed the Shiny Vulpix to Chandelure, turning it into a tasty, rare snack.

Fans in the comments are torn, with some comical remarks including “My Pokémon only eat organic non-GMO Shiny Vulpix” and another reading, “Dear, we seem to run out of Shiny Vulpix, can you grab some at the supermarket for me?”.

Others are a bit more uneasy about the glitch, with one player adding, “I’m reporting you to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Pokémon” and another commenting “Checks out with Chandelure’s lore. Let it feast on Vulpix :)”.

While this is just one of the many visual glitches in Pokemon Go, it is definitely one of the more upsetting. Hopefully, no other players will have to worry about turning a rare companion into an HP boosting dinner.